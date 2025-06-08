"What is, and to What End do We Study Universal History?" Anton Chaitkin on 'Who We Are'

Anton Chaitkin discusses his most recent publication of Volume II of “Who We Are”. He also speaks about

his father’s work against the Hitler Government and certain Wall Street Banks,

the Axis of the Privy Council of the British Crown and the pro-British Establishment in America

Benjamin Franklin and Lord Shelbourne

Abraham Lincoln and Henry C. Carey working for World Development

Otto von Bismarck and Pope Leo XIII.

Franklin D. Roosevelt and Montagu Norman

Friedrich Schiller and the meaning of Universal History

Hjalmar Schacht’s Grandson, his namesake Montagu Norman, and the De-industrialisation of East Germany after 1989

How the Encyclopedia Britannica uttered a thinly veiled triumph about the death of President John F. Kennedy in January of 1964.

Anton Chaitkin also addresses the present proxy-wars involving Israel in Gaza and Ukraine against Russia.

Shocking. The Encyclopaedia Britannica, founded in 1768 by a “Society of Gentlemen” who put “Utility” of a publication above all, in its “book of the Year” on events of 1963 used the murder of U.S. President John F. Kennedy to point to “a kind of beginning”. The “world community was in fact a reality”, “19th-century nationalism” was dead.

Mr. Chaitkin discloses how Volume III of “Who we are” will focus on the President of the Bank of England from 1920 to 1944, Sir Montagu Norman. Which tees off a short episode on Montagu Norman’s grandson’s role in the de-industrialization of East Germany.