Never Again Is Now

"What is, and to What End do We Study Universal History?" Anton Chaitkin on 'Who We Are'

Why it is important to revisit history, especially in the case of the United States of America, to understand present day geopolitics and the challenges we face.
Uwe Alschner
Uwe Alschner
Jun 08, 2025
Anton Chaitkin discusses his most recent publication of Volume II of “Who We Are”. He also speaks about

  • his father’s work against the Hitler Government and certain Wall Street Banks,

  • the Axis of the Privy Council of the British Crown and the pro-British Establishment in America

  • Benjamin Franklin and Lord Shelbourne

  • Abraham Lincoln and Henry C. Carey working for World Development

  • Otto von Bismarck and Pope Leo XIII.

  • Franklin D. Roosevelt and Montagu Norman

  • Friedrich Schiller and the meaning of Universal History

  • Hjalmar Schacht’s Grandson, his namesake Montagu Norman, and the De-industrialisation of East Germany after 1989

  • How the Encyclopedia Britannica uttered a thinly veiled triumph about the death of President John F. Kennedy in January of 1964.

  • Anton Chaitkin also addresses the present proxy-wars involving Israel in Gaza and Ukraine against Russia.

Shocking. The Encyclopaedia Britannica, founded in 1768 by a “Society of Gentlemen” who put “Utility” of a publication above all, in its “book of the Year” on events of 1963 used the murder of U.S. President John F. Kennedy to point to “a kind of beginning”. The “world community was in fact a reality”, “19th-century nationalism” was dead.

Mr. Chaitkin discloses how Volume III of “Who we are” will focus on the President of the Bank of England from 1920 to 1944, Sir Montagu Norman. Which tees off a short episode on Montagu Norman’s grandson’s role in the de-industrialization of East Germany.

The 'Norman' connection - Not just Hitler was handled by Anglo-American Oligarchs, who went on to have 'family' destroy East German Industry. And more.

Uwe Alschner
·
November 13, 2023
The 'Norman' connection - Not just Hitler was handled by Anglo-American Oligarchs, who went on to have 'family' destroy East German Industry. And more.

The Tavistock Connection of Adolf Hitler has attracted some attention. It has become much more credible that the road to war in Europe, especially war between Germany and Russia with the effect of the Cold War in its wake, may have been not only in the interests of British Imperial Interests, but may have been actively promoted by intelligence assets wi…

