"What is, and to What End do We Study Universal History?" Anton Chaitkin on 'Who We Are'

Anton Chaitkin discusses his most recent publication of Volume II of “Who We Are”. He also speaks about
his father’s work against the Hitler Government and certain Wall Street Banks,
the Axis of the Privy Council of the British Crown and the pro-British Establishment in America
Benjamin Franklin and Lord Shelbourne
Abraham Lincoln and Henry C. Carey working for World Development
Otto von Bismarck and Pope Leo XIII.
Franklin D. Roosevelt and Montagu Norman
Friedrich Schiller and the meaning of Universal History
Hjalmar Schacht’s Grandson, his namesake Montagu Norman, and the De-industrialisation of East Germany after 1989
How the Encyclopedia Britannica uttered a thinly veiled triumph about the death of President John F. Kennedy in January of 1964.
Anton Chaitkin also addresses the present proxy-wars involving Israel in Gaza and Ukraine against Russia.
Read Anton Chaitkin’s Substack here:
Mr. Chaitkin discloses how Volume III of “Who we are” will focus on the President of the Bank of England from 1920 to 1944, Sir Montagu Norman. Which tees off a short episode on Montagu Norman’s grandson’s role in the de-industrialization of East Germany.
Never Again Is Now is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Share this post