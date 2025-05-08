I am very much looking forward to an upcoming interview with

[

] who, being an activist himself, is the son of another activist from the early 1930s, Jacob Chaitkin. If the quest which Jacob Chaitkin was pursuing back then had been successful (which it would have been but for a vast pro-fascist network in America) this substack would probably never have gotten its title “

”, because the historic events which led to the pledge “

” would probably never have happened. Anton Chaitkin’s father was working as a lawyer for the American-Jewish Congress

after the Nazis had taken over in Germany.

Clips from the Jewish Daily Bulletin in 1933 and 1934 about work by Jacob Chaitkin against Nazi Germany

“Let us pledge ourselves to avoid all social intercourse with those who love money more than they hate Hitler” — Jacob Chaitkin, Counsel to the boycott committee of the American-Jewish Congress in a Radio Address Sept. 5, 1934

Never Again is Now

This move to boycott German industry was so powerful that British-American imperial forces who have had, and continue to have, strong ties with the German industry, in fact had even held major shares in German industry ever since the Versailles Treaty and the horrendous reparations which had been inflicted upon Germany after World War I, so these imperial powers, British and American imperial powers, aka Wall Street, had conspired and collaborated with other Jewish organizations many of which had had clandestine secret society structures such as B'nai B'rith and others.

Listen to Anton Chaitkin describing his father’s work and background. Source: RTF-Lecture ‘Prometheus and America’

So a lot was done to counter the boycott of the American Jewish Congress and Mr. Chaikin and to help the Nazis keep very profitable business ties with the United States and the rest of the world until eventually the “Third Reich” was defeated. But the Nazis never disappeared.

They hadn't been German in their essence in the first place. The ideology had come from occult and anti-human oligarchical organizations and thinking. The money to set up the Nazi party in germany had come from abroad from oligarchical financiers and Wall Street with the help of course of their german partners such as Thyssen, but the fact remains to this day that the Nazi International was not at all an purely German project.

Cynthia Chung with her brilliant book “The Empire in Which the Black Sun Never Set” shows that this Nazi project, fascism in general, has been a project of the British Empire, and of the imperial interests at Wall Street, to derail sovereign national independence across the world, and to keep up and to solidify a one-world-government structure of Empire. This Empire at the time was British but it need not keep its name of British Empire. Rather, Empire is intent to maintain, reconstruct an oligarchical system in which a very small elite has absolute power over the majority of people. And this elite considers the masses to be ‘useless’.

This oligarchy, through its control over prominent universities and “science” argues that humans are a menace to the world, which is why they favor policies of depopulation.

During the past couple of years we have seen many events which are connected under the name “COVID” or pandemic. But this has been just one further piece to establish this kind of one world government across the world for good. Whether or not depopulation agendas. Vera Sharav spoke out against what she saw as a continuation of Nazi ideology and possibly the beginning of the ‘Fourth Reich’.

So, through my work with Vera Sharav over several years, I was motivated to set up this substack under the title of “Never Again Is Now”. Pointing out the continuity of misanthropic, anti-humanist ideology continues to be a key element of this publication. However, it is equally important to understand, and rediscover the concept of national sovereignty, humanist philosophy and development which all empires have tried to crush throughout history. In this, I agree completely with Anton Chaitkin, who said that to understand “evil” one has to understand what evil is trying to suppress: the great power of creative reason.

Anton Chaitkin on the necessity to not focus on evil, but on the great power of creativity which the empire is acting against. Source: RTF

Which brings me back to my scheduled interview with Anton Chaitkin who has, in many ways, continued to build on and expand his father's work, or to stop the influence and the onslaught of Empire versus sovereign nations and individuals. Anton Chaitkin has come to understand that the path to do so is to look at the one shining example where this modern empire has received its strongest setback so far in history, back in 1776 with the Declaration of Independence of the United States of America.

The success of the American Founding Fathers, and of the Republic which they created against empire is one which has not been completed, which is still under threat.

Some may wonder: America under threat? Why should we care, given that the United States of America is by now, today, in the 21st century, almost synonymous with empire with tyranny?

Anton Chaitkin has spent his life conducting “a systematic inquiry into American history. He found that the mental map of America’s former leaders was far more profound and more pro-human than anything available in the post-JFK era.

He has done sharply original work in American history, in hundreds of articles and in two books, Treason in America, from Aaron Burr to Averell Harriman – a 600-page unveiling of the Eastern Establishment as the tory-British-racist-imperialist faction – and George Bush, the Unauthorized Biography.”

His latest book, Who We Are: America's Fight for Universal Progress, from Franklin to Kennedy is an extensive three part project, of which part two has just been released. In it, Chaitkin explains his motivation:

I am writing Who We Are as an American patriot and dissident. My country is misled by those serving the interests not of the nation but of a global clique; making our present outlook a menace to our own survival and to that of mankind.



We are fighting a continuous worldwide war, with degraded public services, and collapsing infrastructure.

But uncountable trillions are in offshore and criminal money flows, fraudulent speculation and spending for permanent war.

Only the deepest historical inquiry can adequately examine how this sordid mess came about, and give needed assistance to the search for a possible remedy.

I have come to understand that a very diabolical kind of shifting the blame by shifting the power center has been under way, following the realization by the British Oligarchy that America was not going to be destroyed by military force. Their plan to re-integrate America into the Empire therefore had to be accomplished covertly. This became clear after the Confederate Secession was defeated by the Union with support from around the world, especially Russia. What had come to be known as “the American System” led to the U.S. becoming the world’s leading driver of progress for the development of National Sovereignty. In order to stop this drive, British financial interests began to take over U.S. politics via the Federal Reserve System, and gradually turned the U.S., Britain’s nemesis, into an empire itself, the last step of this plan would be implemented after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, who, in line with the tradition of the “American System” of National Sovereignty, became a champion for the independence of Britain’s former colonies.

In order to fully understand the threat which this original expression of America’s ideals and principles continues to pose for any “One-World-Government” it is extremely important, in my view, that we all take the time to study Anton Chaitkin’s work and his books. Chaitkin argues convincingly that we need to come back to the ideals which were set out by the American Founding Fathers. Those ideals were and have remained to be under threat and under attack by the (British) Empire, who never forgot that it had suffered its only major blow in all of history through the foundation and development of America. Today, Wall Street controls American politics, and Wall Street is controlled by the City of London.

is a voice we should take note of. His family background, but even more his track record of activism shows him to be of exceptionally high moral character. The lesson he can teach us is one that may seem counterintuitive at first, but it is very much to the point:

Who We Are explains How the USA rose to industrial power, high living standards, and world influence

Who promoted this rise, by what strategy and through which projects

Who has opposed the nation’s progress, and for what reasons. Only this contrast of the two operative sides – the republic versus the empire - will allow the reader to see How we have gone wrong

How other nations – some deemed our enemies -- have adopted policies which made America successful, policies which we have abandoned; and

How our misleaders represent the interests we have always had to fight against to win national progress. We have to know ourselves, in order to build a new philosophy for our society.

Who We Are, Volume II

