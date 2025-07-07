"The American Revolution was conducted by the Slave Owners and Traders? Suppose that is not true. Then What?"

“The Purpose of Industrial Development is to have the Human Mind improved”

— Alexander Hamilton, killed in 1804 by a British Agent

The above clip is an excerpt of a much longer speech held March 26, 1994. Historian & author Anton Chaitkin speaking in Long Beach California. This speech, which I recommend you watch in its entirety, has not received the proper attention it deserves, as it contains important historical facts which even serve to better understand the atrocious situation in the Middle East today.

“Starting from a shooting massacre in Hebron in 1994 during a religious service, Anton Chaitkin describes the various means by which the British Empire since the Venetian takeover in the 18th Century has used to control and brainwash people. In Southwest Asia, extremists of Muslim, & Jewish faiths have a British origin. Also, organized crime, its defenders in the Anti-Defamation League of B'nai Brith and the subsequent creation of Hollywood & Las Vegas, newspaper cartels such as the Hollinger Corporation, Geopolitics, crackpot movements like Theosophy, Satanism, Astrology, the belief in the End Times & Revelation, the installation of Hitler as dictator through the bankers Montague Norman and Hjalmar Schacht and the brainwashing of Hitler through British cult movements like the Thule Society.”