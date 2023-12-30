Never Again Is Now

Home
Podcast
Notes
Archive
About
New
Top
Discussion
»Politicians take orders. Merkel was no exception.«
When Peter Breggin asked a question about Angela Merkel and her role in European politics he expected a short answer. It turned into a longer discussion…
  
Uwe Alschner
»Vice broods in vain to accuse you of crimes.«
On the parallels between Julian Assange's incarceration and that of General Lafayette. How and why artists make (political) statements on behalf of…
  
Uwe Alschner
5
Corona Investigation Committee: Put your cards on the table
Documentation of an article by CIC-Co-Founder Viviane Fischer, who had been the target of accusations of having betrayed Reiner Fuellmich. She is now…
  
Uwe Alschner
1
Black Propaganda?
Translated Transcript of German TV Documentary "Das Netz" on Scientology and the Real Estate Market, in which Dr. Reiner Fuellmich featured prominently.
  
Uwe Alschner
7
Dangerous Naïveté
The trial against Reiner Fuellmich is ongoing at Göttingen in Germany. Whilst many questions are unanswered, some should also go towards Reiner…
  
Uwe Alschner
20

January 2024

The AfD must publish Mike Yeadon's talk now!
By censoring Mike Yeadon's presentation, the German AfD-Party may have enhanced a piece on German television linking it to far-right violence and…
  
Uwe Alschner
5
Oligarchies depend on War, Psy-Ops to rule - Beauty, Truth & Reason lead us out
In Episode 350 of Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra's Podcast Uwe Alschner explaines how working with Vera Sharav shifted his awareness of how History is being…
  
Uwe Alschner
‘Follow the Science’ -The Path to undo History
Leading scientists have long been claiming to know what is "human in form but not in social potential". 'Follow the science' thus reveals a path to…
  
Uwe Alschner
10

December 2023

R.I.P. Kristina Borjesson
Journalist who broke the truth about TWA 800 dies. In May of 2021 she called me and „asked me for permission“ to carry one of my interviews.
  
Uwe Alschner
1
The Horse Race of Transfection Methods
Many horses are in the race to provide „immunisation“ and meet an „unmet need“. One jockey first appeared on a „Dark Horse Podcast“
  
Uwe Alschner
"A great way to hide Gene Therapy behind Vaccination"
Nobody likes to be "taken for a ride" - but that's exactly how Gene Technology is introduced right now - with unforeseeable consequences. Dressing a…
  
Uwe Alschner
37
Musk, Malone & the Deep State v. Dr. Yeadon ?
In a recent discussion on "Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret" I had the honor to discuss recent troubling events regarding censorship within the…
  
Uwe Alschner
4
© 2024 Uwe Alschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing