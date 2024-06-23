I was invited to Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra's Show "Freedom International" to discuss recent developments of the Reiner Fuellmich Case, Migration, The Middle East, Culture and Friedrich Schiller's concept of beauty.

Source: Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra

Topics discussed:

00:02:00 Introduction, Contribution to “Never Again Is Now Global” Project by Vera Sharav, German Blog x.com/klartext_blog

00:04:10 Background on article “Mirror Attacks and DARVO-Tactics”, why it is essential to preserve credibility and integrity and to be forthright when PsyOps are to be expected, example of Price Bernhard and Operation Market Garden.

00:16:30 Destruction of Social Fabric as one of the prime targets. Questions are not the Problem, It is Answers we need to assess, How to enable critical thinking, Court Rulings prove that Reiner Fuellmich did not tell the truth about his knowledge and involvement in matters concerning Scientology. Not a friend of the German Judiciary.

00:23:00 Alex Jones being taken down? Limited Hangout? Gatekeeper? The Jury is out.

Reiner Fuellmich being prevented from running for office? Merits of this hypothesis.

00:31:00 Recent EU Elections, Migration, Destabilizing social fabric. Not let ourselves be pitted against one another, but let’s not put people onto pedestals.

00:32:30 Divide and Conquer, Misinformation and Propaganda, What is Fascism? Grooming of politicians.

00:41:00 AfD Censorship against Mike Yeadon

00:47:00 Imperialism, Social Darwinism, Education

00:53:00 Social Engineering, Refugee Crisis, Violent Immigrants - what is the Solution?

00:59:00 Lessing’s “Nathan the Wise”

01:03:00 European Union and Democracy? Harbingers of Truth?

01:06:00 “It is through Beauty which we will get to Freedom” (Schiller).

