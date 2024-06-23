"We the People have been played"
I was invited to Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra's Show "Freedom International" to discuss recent developments of the Reiner Fuellmich Case, Migration, The Middle East, Culture and Friedrich Schiller
I was invited to Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra's Show "Freedom International" to discuss recent developments of the Reiner Fuellmich Case, Migration, The Middle East, Culture and Friedrich Schiller's concept of beauty.
Source: Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra
Topics discussed:
00:02:00 Introduction, Contribution to “Never Again Is Now Global” Project by Vera Sharav, German Blog x.com/klartext_blog
00:04:10 Background on article “Mirror Attacks and DARVO-Tactics”, why it is essential to preserve credibility and integrity and to be forthright when PsyOps are to be expected, example of Price Bernhard and Operation Market Garden.
00:16:30 Destruction of Social Fabric as one of the prime targets. Questions are not the Problem, It is Answers we need to assess, How to enable critical thinking, Court Rulings prove that Reiner Fuellmich did not tell the truth about his knowledge and involvement in matters concerning Scientology. Not a friend of the German Judiciary.
00:23:00 Alex Jones being taken down? Limited Hangout? Gatekeeper? The Jury is out.
Reiner Fuellmich being prevented from running for office? Merits of this hypothesis.
00:31:00 Recent EU Elections, Migration, Destabilizing social fabric. Not let ourselves be pitted against one another, but let’s not put people onto pedestals.
00:32:30 Divide and Conquer, Misinformation and Propaganda, What is Fascism? Grooming of politicians.
00:41:00 AfD Censorship against Mike Yeadon
00:47:00 Imperialism, Social Darwinism, Education
00:53:00 Social Engineering, Refugee Crisis, Violent Immigrants - what is the Solution?
00:59:00 Lessing’s “Nathan the Wise”
01:03:00 European Union and Democracy? Harbingers of Truth?
01:06:00 “It is through Beauty which we will get to Freedom” (Schiller).
"We have yet to mount a defense"
"Should The Lancet staff be held liable for deaths that resulted after it censored this now-peer-reviewed paper? Not likely. However, the Big Pharma narrative has fallen apart. The shots have been declared ineffective, and the 8th Circuit Court recently ruled that mRNA injections are NOT vaccines. This means that the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) granted by the FDA was illegal. Thus, all shot recipients were tricked into a horrific medical experiment.
Call it what it is: A war against all humans in which “crimes against humanity” are seen wherever you look. I declared war on Technocracy on December 18, 2015 – nine years ago. It was clear back then, and now we are piling up the bodies and nursing the wounded. We have yet to mount a defense." ⁃ TN (Technocracy News) Editor (Patrick Wood)
Explosive Study Once Removed by Lancet within 24 Hours, Now Peer-Reviewed and Public: Reveals 74% of Deaths Directly Linked to COVID-19 Shot
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/06/lancet-journal-study-finds-73-9-deaths-following/
Issues of identity and integrity have always been difficult, otherwise there would be no such thing as divorce. They are much more difficult in the middle of a world war, which is in many ways an information war, where the battlefronts move at the speed of messages on the internet.