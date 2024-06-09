The Fuellmich Dossier: "Proof is waiting"
In an interview Fuellmich counsel Katja Woermer confessed to a shocking fact: Apparently nobody has seen the alleged "Dossier" except her colleague. The validation of the dossier has yet to happen.
Update in the Reiner Fuellmich Case.
Katja Woermer, Fuellmich’s attorney who has been representing him in court since the start of the trial, has given an interview on “Paul Brandenburg Live” in which she discusses the case with journalist-physician Dr. Paul Brandenburg.
In this interview, Ms. Woermer admits that the evidence concering an alleged “Dossier” that is supposed to have been leaked from within the German intelligence community to her co-counsel Dr. Christof Miseré, has not yet been veryfied by anyone else than Dr. Miseré. She herself has not seen the original documents which were presented by Dr. Miseré in Court in Goettingen.
Watch selected passages [6.30 minutes]:
Woermer stated that the documents in question had not been received in their entirety. “You can’t think of it as one homegenous document,” Woermer said, “these passages we only have in the form of excerpts” which had been “a little bit (…) adulterated with respect to the original version”.
This should raise serious concerns about what exactly it has been that led to very emotional statements about a “political prisoner”.
Consequently, Paul Brandenburg kept pressing Woermer for specifics of the nature of the information, especially since third party names had been named by Reiner Fuellmich’s Defense in public:
Q: “Did you get to see the documents from Mr. Miseré with your own eyes? So that you have been given proof of the authenticity of all of this? Or are you relying simply on Mr. Miseré’s words,” Brandenburg questioned a squirming Katja Woermer.
A: “I have to rely on my colleague on this one for the time being.”
Q: “Has the court already commented on this document in any way? What is the position of the court?”
A: “They are saying it is nonsense.” (…)
Woermer continues to say that the court had issued a statement in which it called out the defense for releasing information that was “untrue or half-truth.” To which Woermer stresses:
“A Defendant in a criminal trial may even lie in court. (…) Nobody has to incriminate themselves in a criminal trial.”
Brandenburg continues his grilling of Katja Woermer:
“Has the court been given other forms of proof than just the word of Dr. Miseré?”
Woermer scrambles. Stating there were documents pertaining to this, but that these were “not in my possession. (…) I was not under obligation to ask him [Miseré] to prove it to me. (…)” Earlier Woermer stressed that the question of the authenticity of the information which the Fuellmich defense is already using aggressively “may be clarified not before the validation [of this information] has taken place.”
Concludes the interviewer:
“So we can take note: At this stage there is the word of Mr. Miseré, and proof is waiting.”
Watch the whole 12:42 minutes of the interview pertaining to the “dossier”:
There were red flags early on, shady behaviour with the money, personal attacks said publicly about Vivianne, the Hartwig affair, the denial of connections to scientology all make his character look bad. I hope he can dispel the lack of trust.
"The aim of all this was allegedly to deprive Reiner Fuellmich of the opportunity to hold political office in the Federal Republic of Germany as a result of a high sentence."
Now it all makes a lot of sense. Fuellmich was groomed for political office as a supposed 'hero' and a 'martyr' for the dissident cause. It's the exact same deal in the United States with odious figures such as big gnome Malone and the Wankstein brothers via their hilarious 'dream team' effort.
NWO spooks are now frantically attempting the salvage the reputation of the poor actors they themselves selected and in the case of Fuellmich that's what the so-called dossier was supposed to do. But that's now faltering so things not looking so rosy now for our boy here.
All the fake dissidents have now been exposed and shown to be straight up liars and frauds. The evidence for this is already substantial to the point of being unquestionable. The fake opposition big names were being setup to become the new political leaders and they all blew it. Almost none of them are viable anymore. And even worse there's really no one left to replace them so this means potential disaster for the architects of the new political order.
There could be confessions in the near future given that the situation is so hopeless so would be interesting to watch what happens to these groomed players over next few months. They've become a serious liability which in combination with dubious character traits could make them seen as a serious danger to long term goals.