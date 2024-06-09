Update in the Reiner Fuellmich Case.

Katja Woermer, Fuellmich’s attorney who has been representing him in court since the start of the trial, has given an interview on “Paul Brandenburg Live” in which she discusses the case with journalist-physician Dr. Paul Brandenburg.

In this interview, Ms. Woermer admits that the evidence concering an alleged “Dossier” that is supposed to have been leaked from within the German intelligence community to her co-counsel Dr. Christof Miseré, has not yet been veryfied by anyone else than Dr. Miseré. She herself has not seen the original documents which were presented by Dr. Miseré in Court in Goettingen.

Watch selected passages [6.30 minutes]:

Woermer stated that the documents in question had not been received in their entirety. “You can’t think of it as one homegenous document,” Woermer said, “these passages we only have in the form of excerpts” which had been “a little bit (…) adulterated with respect to the original version”.

This should raise serious concerns about what exactly it has been that led to very emotional statements about a “political prisoner”.

Consequently, Paul Brandenburg kept pressing Woermer for specifics of the nature of the information, especially since third party names had been named by Reiner Fuellmich’s Defense in public:

Q: “Did you get to see the documents from Mr. Miseré with your own eyes? So that you have been given proof of the authenticity of all of this? Or are you relying simply on Mr. Miseré’s words,” Brandenburg questioned a squirming Katja Woermer. A: “I have to rely on my colleague on this one for the time being.” Q: “Has the court already commented on this document in any way? What is the position of the court?” A: “They are saying it is nonsense.” (…)

Woermer continues to say that the court had issued a statement in which it called out the defense for releasing information that was “untrue or half-truth.” To which Woermer stresses:

“A Defendant in a criminal trial may even lie in court. (…) Nobody has to incriminate themselves in a criminal trial.”

Brandenburg continues his grilling of Katja Woermer:

“Has the court been given other forms of proof than just the word of Dr. Miseré?”

Woermer scrambles. Stating there were documents pertaining to this, but that these were “not in my possession. (…) I was not under obligation to ask him [Miseré] to prove it to me. (…)” Earlier Woermer stressed that the question of the authenticity of the information which the Fuellmich defense is already using aggressively “may be clarified not before the validation [of this information] has taken place.”

Concludes the interviewer:

“So we can take note: At this stage there is the word of Mr. Miseré, and proof is waiting.”

Watch the whole 12:42 minutes of the interview pertaining to the “dossier”:

