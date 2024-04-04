The following is a translated documentation of an article by the German news outlet 2020news.de (which is affiliated to the Corona Investigative Committee) about a Freedom of Information Act request concerning a “dossier” that was read by attorney Dr. Christof W. Miseré on behalf of the defendant Dr. Reiner Fuellmich.

This dossier, according to Dr. Miseré in an interview, had been leaked to him by an unnamed source. It is one thing for the defense of Reiner Fuellmich to consider the dossier helpful to the defendant. However, wether the dossier is “a bombshell” as observers have claimed, or in what way “bombshell” quality can be assessed, seems to be a question worth asking.

For the consequences, either way, are going to be far reaching. Already accusations are being levelled against former colleagues of Reiner Fuellmich of being deep state agents.

One of these former partners of Fuellmich’s is Viviane Fischer, who has blown the whistle over financial issues within the CIC in July/August of 2022 - first behind closed doors, and six weeks later in a public announcement on September 2nd, 2022, about Fuellmich’s leave of absence “for the time being”. It is noteworthy that Viviane Fisher continues to enjoy the support of heavy weights such as Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who continues to be a regular guest on the CIC sessions.

Fischer let it be known today in a press release on 2020news.de that she had FOIA’d the German intelligence agencies in an attempt to find out whether or not the dossier is in fact genuine.

This is the translated version of the press release/article:

Who or what is behind the "Reiner Fuellmich dossier"?

Press inquiry from 2020News to the Federal Criminal Police Office, the Federal Intelligence Service, the Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution and the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony. On the 9th day of proceedings in the criminal trial against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich for embezzlement before the Göttingen Regional Court, the defence read out a "Reiner Fuellmich dossier" dated 24 August 2021, allegedly from the Office for the Protection of the Constitution, together with current memoranda on the ongoing criminal proceedings. These documents allegedly show that Reiner Fuellmich has been under observation by the State Security Service for some time. Allegedly, people close to him were to be recruited. In cooperation with the public prosecutor's office, charges were to be prepared for demonstrable violations of the law. In this context, the dossier contains the puzzling wording: "Any necessary constructions are to be considered and suitable third parties to be recruited". The aim of all this was allegedly to deprive Reiner Fuellmich of the opportunity to hold political office in the Federal Republic of Germany as a result of a high sentence. 2020News wants to know what is behind this. The primary questions to be answered are whether the document is authentic at all, who is responsible and what, if any, of the actions outlined have already been implemented. To determine the authenticity of the letter and to clarify any subsequent questions, 2020news has therefore today sent a list of questions to the aforementioned institutions via lawyer Viviane Fischer with the following content: "Dear Sir or Madam, This is a press inquiry for 2020News and a request under the Freedom of Information Act on the subject of the "Dossier Attorney Dr. Reiner Fuellmich". Proper power of attorney is duly affirmed. The defense lawyer Dr. Christoph Miseré read out the attached text in the public hearing in the criminal proceedings against Dr. Reiner Fuellmich before the 5th Grand Commercial Criminal Chamber at the Göttingen Regional Court on 02.04.2024 from documents apparently considered authentic by that court. The documents in the attached form have been copied and published by the Swiss media portal Roger Bittel with its own watermark. In accordance with press law, information is now requested as to whether such documents (dossier together with supplementary memoranda) with the content in question exist in your agency and who created them, in which department and on whose instructions. Are there any other records relating to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich? What is their nature? If the documents in question exist, please provide us with information on the following additional questions; please provide us with any documents on the subject in accordance with the Freedom of Information Act: 1. the attached document contains the following wording on page 1: "Fuellmich initiated and supported several legal actions and lawsuits in Germany and in other countries with the aim of having the legality and proportionality of the measures taken to combat the pandemic reviewed by the courts." Which lawsuits initiated by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich himself in other countries are you aware of? 2. The attached document states on page 2: "One notable area of his work is his involvement in legal disputes in connection with the diesel scandal. Fuellmich represented the interests of consumers who were harmed by the manipulation of emissions levels in diesel vehicles." Which specific lawsuits concerning the diesel scandal pursued by Dr. Reiner Fuellmich are known to your office ( refer to case number)? 3. the attached document contains the following wording on page 6: "The recruitment and consultation of persons of trust from Reiner Fuellmich's closest contacts is recommended." Have such trusted persons been recruited and consulted? If so, when? Who were they? When, how and by whom did your company communicate with these potential confidants? What activities were undertaken by the persons of trust recruited and what were the results? 4. The attached document contains the following wording on page 7: "The initiation of criminal proceedings on the basis of the evidence collected against Reiner Fuellmich must be prepared. This includes cooperation with public prosecutors and the preparation of charges in the event of demonstrable violations of the law. Any necessary constructions must be considered and suitable third party actors must be recruited." Has your office cooperated with public prosecutors with this objective? Who is involved on your side in this respect? What (legal) "constructions" have been planned or implemented? 5. The attached document states on page 7: "The development of a strategy to inform the public about the risks and negative effects of Reiner Fuellmich's actions is essential." Has such a strategy been developed? Who in your agency was involved in the development of such a strategy? What does the strategy actually look like and how has it been implemented? Who is involved in its implementation at your agency and at any cooperating institutions? Which media have been involved online and/or offline? How and by whom were they solicited? I look forward to your prompt reply by Friday, April 5, 2024, 2 p.m., to confirm whether the content of the attached documents is authentic and originates from your agency. With regard to the subsequent questions, please reply by Wednesday, 10.04.2024, 2 pm. Should costs be incurred, I hereby undertake to bear them. Yours sincerely, Signed. Attorney Viviane Fischer"

Translation: Uwe Alschner.