Questions remain and continue to arise about why Reiner Fuellmich is on trial, and what he is on trial for (or also what he is not on trial for). But questions of a different kind were raised immediately after the blow-up of the Corona Investigative Committee (CIC) - of which Fuellmich has been a co-founder - in September 2022.

That governments who are in the pockets of powerful oligarchical interests, aka the “Deep State”, should crack down hard against their critics has been known for a long time. Many people believe that Reiner Fuellmich had become a problem for the German government, which is why a decision had been taken to get him out of the way, lock him up, and make an example of him. Possibly that is true. Nobody should discard this hypothesis lightly. Something to that effect is included in an alleged “dossier” that one of Fuellmich’s lawyers claims to have received from a “whistleblower”.

which should be equally given some attention. But first, let’s look at what are the weaknesses of the first hypothesis:

Is Fuellmich a threat to the German Government?

As conceded above, maybe he could be considered as such.

But, why then put him on trial and galvanize his fan-base? Show trials seem to make little sense in an open society, where elections are still being held, and freedom of expression remains (even though the spectrum of debate is getting narrower. But then, the spectrum of debate around Fuellmich also seemed to have gotten narrower within the “Freedom Movement”, no?).

Fuellmich’s former party, “Die Basis” (see below), is still allowed and running in elections. Why make a martyr of him and risk that party gaining political influence (which under Fuellmich it never had)?

Cracking down on Fuellmich might still be considered necessary, one might think, because of the political genius of Reiner Fuellmich and the danger he poses. But is it true, that Reiner Fuellmich ever has been the outstanding figurehead of German opposition?

He came somewhat late to the party in May 2020, and the reasons he gave for why he came have been different ones over the course of time. Fact is, Reiner Fuellmich started a series of videos in late April of 2020, still from his ranch in California, at a time when other lawyers and doctors and philosophers had already been present on the stage of public perception. Others, such as Professor Sucharit Bhakdi, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, Gunnar Kaiser had already established themselves with pointed criticism of totalitarian mitigation measures. Gunnar Kaiser passed, but Bhakdi and Wodarg remained. Others entered the stage as well. Why would the German government consider Reiner Fuellmich a particular dangerous threat? Why would a political veteran such as Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg be permitted to go about questioning the government?

Why even go after Reiner Fuellmich now, in 2024, after the CIC was broken up, and after many people had already begun to turn away from Fuellmich. He had been promoting the class action lawsuit that never came, frustrating many thousands who had believed him about the claim that suing Christian Drosten in person could work in the USA. For, that is what Fuellmich set out to do: going after Drosten and the PCR-test, instead of going after administrations and politicians that were responsible. Mind you, dear reader, I am not a lawyer, so I wouldn’t know. But fact is: many people were deeply frustrated by Reiner Fuellmich long before he was arrested in Frankfurt on his return from Mexico in October of 2023. Putting Fuellmich on trial had to act as an elixir to reinvigorate his standing with people in and outside of Germany. Why?

And why not also put him on trial for misappropriation of CIC-money that he paid his own law firm to the amount of 30,000 Euros over many months? If the German government had the power to instruct the judiciary to go after Fuellmich (which they do), and if the German government would have no qualms breaking, bending and stretching the law, why not also accuse Fuellmich of something that might additionally serve to frustrate the ignorant public even more? What “good” reason might there be to drop charges of misappropriating another 650,000 Euros if lawfulness should not be something the German government seems to worry about? Why forgo a good opportunity to have Viviane Fischer (whom Reiner Fuellmich and his lawyers have made their fan base believe is a “traitor to the cause” and “controlled opposition”) get into the witness stand about the issue where no one else but she would be in a position to testify? Makes no sense in that logic, does it? One would assume, the German government would use their power to instruct any judge bent on dropping that charge to have it heard in court. But they didn’t. Why not?

Given the level of cunning, scheming and deceit which Fuellmich’s fans seem to take for granted as being applied by Reiner Fuellmich’s enemies in order to silence a critic whom they compare to Julian Assange even, these fumbles and omissions would appear odd. So, what about taking a look at things from a different — hypothetical — angle:

Is Reiner Fuellmich protagonist in a Psy-Op?

It has become apparent to many observers that Reiner Fuellmich has been lying about his past. Some, such as Vera Sharav, seem to think of Reiner Fuellmich’s involvement in attempts to smear a critic of the Scientology organisation as a misdemeanor which should be forgiven in the face of Fuellmich’s achievements to speak out against what Vera Sharav and others call genocide. I continue to have great respect for Vera, with whom I have worked on a very close basis for the Never Again Is Now Global documentary that has motivated me to start this substack.

However, I continue to believe that it is dangerous to give Reiner Fuellmich a free pass, given the amount of very serious evidence which has emerged.

Is Reiner Fuellmich a “bad actor”? Reiner Fuellmich is a human being with strengths, and with weaknesses.

Is it possible that he should play an active role in operations that are designed to weaken the resistance of what Yuval Noah Harari has termed “useless people” in the “great reset” he thinks is inevitable? As much as I would like to say “no”, I think we have to face the possibility that, yes, it is possible.

First, the timing of the CIC-blow-up came at a very crucial time during the summer of 2022, right after Vera Sharav had delivered her powerful speech at the “Nuremberg 75” commemoration of the Nuremberg code. The fall-out between Fuellmich on he one side, and Viviane Fischer and Wolfgang Wodarg on the other side served to take away attention from the disturbing parallels which Vera Sharav had laid out. It had been a time when Professor Arne Burkhardt had managed to develop a procedure to detect and prove harms caused by the genetic injection (which Dr. Jonathan Couey insists should be called what it is: Transfection). The CIC-fallout over money was initiated by Viviane Fischer’s request to Reiner Fuellmich to return some of the money which she knew he had in his possession so that the efforts of Burkhardt at the Pathology Conference could be supported. Pure coincidence? Maybe, maybe not.

Fuellmich’s arrest and his ensuing trial also continues to attract attention, and may have been designed by those calling the shots (I don’t think Reiner Fuellmich is) to distract from findings which raise serious doubts over not only the so-calledCovid-pandemic, but the issue of Transfection, or the possibilty of RNA having pandemic potential.

It seems highly relevant that Reiner Fuellmich has shown a habit of reverting to DARVO tactics. He did so in the 1990s, when he accused business owners who had resisted attempts of Scientology subversion into their company of being Scientologists. He has also used the same tactic when he accused Viviane Fischer of having psychological problems, being unprofessional, or funneling donations to private channels.

But it is not just reversion of victim and offender which may be a habit of Fuellmich’s. In 2021, one year prior to the fall-out in the CIC, Fuellmich publicly is on record talking about how subversion and infiltration can be staged.

In this video recording Fuellmich speaks at an event of the political party “Die Basis”. That party (which had Sucharit Bhakdi and Wolfgang Wodarg also running for office in the German general election) was riddled by infighting in the summer of 2021. Fuellmich contributed to weakening that party when he escalated a conflict about strategy with running ad-hominem attacks against his opponents within “Die Basis”. At that time he was still best friends with many he now calls traitors as well, such as Wolfgang Wodarg and Viviane Fischer. But others had accused him of having highjacked the party.

However, the clip is interesting in another respect: Fuellmich envisions a scandal over donations (“Spendenskandal”). This, he said, was a way to derail any organisation, not just a political party. Operatives would seek to gain positions of influence by offering their competencies. Is it just another coincidence that Reiner Fuellmich should be the specialist for “class action lawsuits” in the US which he promoted heavily via the CIC, from which he took a (private loan) which did not become public until he was indicted, and for which he did provide his house as collateral? The same house where he used the CIC donations (!) to pay back loans (as well as pay back obligations resulting from his first divorce, according to what was heard in court). The story about putting money into a house in order to prevent money from confiscation in a bank account has also been annihilated by the judge in court, who called anyone a fool for believing that confiscating a house would be any harder to do than confiscating a bank account. So, in essence: there are a number of issues with the explanation Fuellmich has given in public.

Probably most interesting is the fact that what he said in the video about creating a funding scandal could be interpreted as what psychologist Roger Mucchielli called “accusation in a mirror” (accusation en miroir).

“Mirror Accusation.

This consists in imputing to opponents the intentions that you yourself have, the action that you yourself are in the process of accomplishing.”

— Roger Mucchielli, The Psychology of Advertising and Propaganda, p. 79

(transl. from the French)

In his study of the “Psychology of Advertising and Propaganda”, Mucchielli speaks of accusation en miroir in the section dedicated to the “Psychology of Political Propaganda” where such tactics are used in a political setting to obfuscate one’s own true intentions. Hiding in plain sight might be another term.

Fact is: the CIC was blown up over a finance scandal. The Medical Freedom Movement in Germany is divided between those who think “Reiner” is a hero, even a political prisoner, and those who think he is a fraudster who is repeating the same strategy he used in the 1990s.

Readers will have to do their own research and make up their minds. I do wish Reiner Fuellmich the best. I do not know whether he is guilty of what he is accused of, and I do have reservations about the way this case has been handled by the German authorities.

However, I am not prepared to engage in continued attempts to glorify Reiner Fuellmich as a hero. Loyalty is something which we owe to values we hold. We should be honest about which those are, in order to help people make up their mind about what we do. And we should be prepared to letting ourselves be asked to account for what we did. In this respect I have heard a lot of accusations being levelled at others by someone who might be a man in the mirror. He may be genuine.

But Reiner Fuellmich should explain his actions, rather than point to others and call them names. It would help us to see him for what he is.

Addendum, May 13, 2024:

We should contemplate the possibility that things might have been set up to make Reiner Fuellmich appear a hero, when he might have been given an assignment of taking “them” apart, like he has said in the video posted above.

If Reiner Fuellmich is allowed to speculate about such things with regards to Viviane Fischer, or others, as he has done repeatedly, the “mirror accusation” issue springs to mind, given his proven involvement in an operation back in the 1990s where the Scientology organisation, which as Mathew Crawford has shown has ties to the intel community, did benefit from the ensuing destruction of the community of critics of Scientology.

It may all be a weird coincidence, but it might also be a huge red flag.

After all, under the assumption that this is indeed an operation, the "harsh imprisonment" would serve the purpose of cranking up emotions. Harsh imprisonment also seems to contrast starkly with the ongoing licence to record voice messages from inside the prison. Why, again, would the “brutal government” be granting such privileges to a political prisoner? Talking about Julian Assange in the article: Has he been granted such privileges by His Majesty's Government?

This seems suspiciously going in favor of getting the movement broken up about what in many ways does resemble an operation. What makes people so sure that Reiner Fuellmich is honest this time, when he wasn't honest about his operations in the 1990s? Do people who speculate freely about Viviane Fischer or Wolfgang Wodarg being complicit in “doing Reiner in” have any evidence as solid?