Reiner Fuellmich is at the center of a huge controvery about millions of Euros, parts of which were donated to the Corona Investigative Committee (CIC), and parts of which were paid by bona-fide plaintiffs of a class action effort which he, Fuellmich, promoted publicly, but which in itself was not CIC.

Fuellmich was excluded from the CIC on September 2nd, 2022.

This move by Fuellmich’s colleague, CIC-co-founder Viviane Fischer, followed weeks of intense behind-the-scenes efforts to find a solution for the problem of the money from CIC-donations. The money was placed in Fuellmich’s possession via a “loan” which was agreed by both Fischer and Fuellmich in an attempt to secure the money from being blocked easily by banks hostile to the CIC-efforts.

A second loan which had been given to Fuellmich from money of the class action plaintiffs was not known publicly until Fuellmich had been arrested for misappropriation at the Frankfurt airport in October of 2023 after being extradited from Mexico.

Following Fuellmich’s expulsion from the CIC two different styles of communication became apparent: While

Fuellmich’s colleague Viviane Fischer (and people such as Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, who - with others - continues to support her) focussed on not giving away publicly any details of the issue at hand unecessarily (other than informing about questions in need to be answered by Fuellmich),

Reiner Fuellmich publicly engaged in not only talking about specific details, but also in discussing personal defects of his colleagues (including alleged mental problems, or, later, alleged extra-marital affairs).

Personal attacks on opponents are a known strategy of Scientologists. The “Fair Game” policy, even through it had been publicly been rescinded by L. Ron Hubbard, had continued to be in operation.

Whereas it may be purely coincidental that Reiner Fuellmich, who has undoubtedly done, and contributed to, great work which is outstanding in calling out crimes perpetrated against the people of the world, should resort to personal attacks in moments where true leadership would attempt to calm things down, it must not be overlooked that it resembles in stunning parallel what courts of law found to be the case in conflicts in which Reiner Fuellmich was involved in the 1990’s:

“that Dr. Fuellmich, […], was employing the same strategy used by the Scientology organization.” — Case Number 324 0 510/99, Hamburg State Court

In this respect a video interview seems to bear significance, which Dr. Fuellmich gave to the German journalist Martin Lejeune on September 26, 2022, just days after Fuellmich spoke in detail about alleged mental problems of one of his colleagues. Lejeune interviewed Fuellmich, with whom he spoke on first-name terms, and posed several questions regarding a possible connection between Fuellmich and Scientology.

In particular, Lejeune [at 3 mins into the above clip] insisted to get an answer from Fuellmich, who for 3 minutes had gone on what seemed to resemble a non-sequitur to the first question, rambling about “the banks”:

“Q: My interest was to hear whether you have a Scientology connection, as mentioned in that ZDF program? A: So, in those days we had big … No! I have no connection to Scientology. At that point [1999] I didn’t even know what it [Scientology] was.”

So, according to Dr. Reiner Fuellmich’s own account, he did not even know what Scientology was when he received a warning from “a very good friend and very famous mainstrem journalists” that someone “with close relations to the Director General” of the Broadcasting Network ZDF “was going to hit him” with a faked story, using dramatic sounds as in “Jaws”.

This raises the question of how it should have been possible for Reiner Fuellmich to make a statement in court two years earlier, in 1997?

»In preliminary injunction proceedings before the Heilbronn Regional Court - 5 O 2963/97 Pe - the defendant made the following statement for the record at the hearing on December 22, 1997: "The defendant (current defendant) undertakes to refrain in future from making or disseminating the assertion that the applicants (current plaintiffs) are attributable to the Scientology sect."« — Heilbronn Regional Court - 5 O 2963/97 Pe

Did Dr. Fuellmich agree to cease and desist from making or disseminating the assertion that someone is connected to a cult which he did not know what it was?

Would you not expect a decent lawyer to at least make sure he understands the implications of why someone should pursue a cease and desist order against him for making such a statement?

Moreover, would you expect someone as proficient as Reiner Fuellmich repeatedly stated he was not to seek such understanding of such a “cult” which people are keen to go to court over in an attempt not to be associated with? Would someone like Fuellmich really not know what Scientology is after being taken to court over it?

It seems as though the number of questions which Reiner Fuellmich should consider providing answers for is growing.

Bear in mind, Reiner Fuellmich has to this day not provided an answer to questions which follow from the 1999 documentary, and which are posted at the start of this documentation:

“Does he deny to have been in possession of documents which had been stolen by a Scientology operative? If not, how did he obtain these documents? Why did he use the documents in court cases where they did not help his clients?”

Some of the questions Reiner Fuellmich should be able to answer

To be continued.