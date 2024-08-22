This is a short clip from Jonathan Couey’s Gigaohm Biological High Resistance Low Noise Information Brief - 8/20/2024 on

being interviewed by James Delingpole.

In my humble opinion, both, Couey and Yeadon, are two of the most eminent voices out there raising awareness about how for a long time science has become corrupted in an attempt by globalist (aiming for one-world-government) oligarchs (check out

for more on who is behind an “Empire on which the Black Sun never set”) to reduce and control world population.

Genetic manipulation has been on the minds of sick people at least since the 1962 CIBA symposium on “Man and his Future” who, such as Dr. Joshua Lederberg, have shaped the course of “science” with regard to “Bioterrorism”, “Pandemic Potential” and an alleged “need for rapid response”.

“ 0.01 percent of Humanity spend their entire life, like Mum and Grandma, and Granddad, and Great-Grandfather before them, working out how [eliminate] us useless eaters. And this is one of the things they are doing. I am blessed to spot this particular part of their n-dimensional chess game.”

Dr. Mike Yeadon, Delingpod Live, June 28, 2024

I highly recommend Jonathan Couey’s study hall on the Delingpod Live Show with Mike Yeadon.