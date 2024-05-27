Asking the Right Questions at the Right Time: Discussing the Perversion of Science
Dr. Jonathan Couey, Mark Kulacz and Uwe Alschner discuss disturbing continuities of ideas among senior scientists before, during and after World War II
It has been an honor to be invited to come on The Gigaohm Biological High Resistance Low Noise Information Brief with host Dr. Jonathan J. Couey. After listening to Mark Kulacz’ show on “Mengele, Koprowski and the Vatican”, I had reached out to Dr. Couey, as I had come about the name of Dr. Koprowski in the context of a disturbing conference that was held on the topic of “Man and his Future” in 1962 in London. At that event Koprowski had presented on the “Future of Infectious and Malignant Diseases”.
It was a talk which also touched upon historical detail about Eugenics, Euphenics, Transhumanism, Nazis from Germany and elsewhere (such as Prince Bernhard).
I watched this episode of GagaOhm Biologics and found it to be an important topic to understand the ongoing operation to change humanity by those who think they are Gods. People who believe they have the right to determine who lives who dies or who need not even be born. The level of insanity steeped in hubris, power and ultimate control. Stripping humanity the ability to live free in their God given destiny. The godless appointing themselves as masters of the universe. As JJ says, we need to teach the children to not accept dictates and to question everything and not succumb to the slavers.
