Dr Meryl Nass is a „legend“ within the Medical Freedom Movement. Among other „achievements“, she has been questioning the safety of the old Anthrax Vaccine, and during Covid was stripped of her medical license for prescribing Ivermectin and other remedies for her patients.

On her blog she has now published a call to stop „sniping among the good guys“ or the fight against the „bad guys“ might be lost.

I know Dr. Nass from work I did at Children’s Health Defense Europe, and I highly respect her. Her article prompted me to make a comment, though, which I will publish below as I find a call to stop questioning within the movement problematic:

Dear Dr. Nass, I am sorry you have decided to give an unfortunate spin to what many people find is an open question and a huge problem. It is not so much a simple „black and white game“ (which to my understanding you are suggesting by calling for „us“ to stop infighting), but rather a serious issue about possible strategies „they“ might employ in reaching their goal(s). One key take away from History is that whoever is perpetrating a crime has been thinking a great deal beforehand to preempt their victim from mounting a successful response. Some of such measures include subversion of agents into the camp of the „victims“. Some examples of such efforts include the infamous Prince Bernhard of the Netherlands, who has been put in charge of the the Dutch resistance even though he was an officer in the SS, as well as IG Farben executive and Member of the Nazi Party. Bernhard sabotaged Operation Market Garden by setting free a Double Agent who had already been identified by the British Counterintelligence. Bernhard prevented that man from being locked-up and charged by declaring him essential for the job of informing the Dutch Resistance in Eindhoven and Arnhem about the impending operation. The guy, instead, went and informed the Abwehr, resulting in the Wehrmacht learning about the operation and stopping the advance at Arnhem (where 10 years later Bernhard would triumphantly convene the first Bilderberger meeting).

Chapter by Col. Oreste Pinto on the act of treason that aborted the “Operation Market Garden” - click on image to read on wayback machine