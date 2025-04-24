Never Again Is Now

Never Again Is Now

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Apr 27Edited

This to JJ Couey, in relation to that lengthy clip from Gigaohm Biological. I take exception to being included in your photomontage of alleged crooks.

Cheers, JJ, for throwing me in with the crooks. I’m not part of anything.

It’s year six, and I cannot be bothered with attempted rebuttals.

People will have made up their minds, anyway.

I say again, I have never sought to get people to “believe me”. That way requires trust in other people who you don’t know, and that’s really dangerous. All I want is to have provided enough evidence & information on the basis of which YOU decide what you think. Serious crooks are engaged in taking over everything, for malign purposes. Nobody is coming to save us, but we can save ourselves individually and thereby collectively, mostly by doing nothing more than withdrawing our consent. That & some preparation for probable further assaults.

By the way, a comment. Lots of us, some with backgrounds in addressing large & diverse audiences and others with nothing more than an ability to communicate with smaller, often specialist groups, have been busy for several years. Only you have developed a visual & audio style of presenting that looks to me, someone who knows nothing of TV work, like a highly produced end product. Was this an interest of yours before the nonsense began? If not, why do you think only you present in this manner? I find it very watchable, but I reflect on how unable I would be to do anything like this.

You also use terms, not all of which even I understand, despite having been a professional research scientist for over 30 years. I choose to make things simple, where I can, in part on good advice from my wife, who points out that I’ll otherwise confuse more people than I’ll bring along with me. If you go over the head of an audience, you require them to choose either to be confused about what you’re saying or to trust you. If it’s absolutely essential to your point to bring in complex ideas and information, I would urge that you also explain in simpler terms what you mean.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Dr Mike Yeadon's avatar
Dr Mike Yeadon
Apr 27

Thank you, Uwe, for this excellent article. We’re at a point where personally I no longer give my trust to anyone. Only myself and my wife. Literally nobody else.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
48 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Uwe Alschner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture