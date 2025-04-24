Bertrand Russell has been termed ‘a Grand Strategist for the Empire’. His family has been shown to be closely tied to the game of psychological warfare, which many subsume under the term “Tavistock”. Russell was deeply aware of the necessity - as well as of its feasability - to manipulate ‘the masses’ into give up thinking for themselves in favor of mindcontrol by an oligarchical scientific elite.

“Russell, in his ‘Impact of Science on Society,’ goes on to talk about how one could program a society to think snow is black rather than white:”

“First, that the influence of home is obstructive. Second, that not much can be done unless indoctrination begins before the age of ten. Third, that verses set to music and repeatedly intoned are very effective. Fourth, that the opinion that snow is white must be held to show a morbid taste for eccentricity. But I anticipate. It is for future scientists to make these maxims precise and discover exactly how much it costs per head to make children believe that snow is black, and how much less it would cost to make them believe it is dark gray.”

This was written nearly 75 years ago. Today, it is evident how such a program has been implemented long ago, taking children away from their parents, if not altogether, then at least temporarily for “education” at an increasingly early age (“not much can be done unless indoctrination begins before the age of ten”).

In a similar manner, those who hold opinions contrary to the majority (or a perceived majority) are deemed more and more to have ‘a morbid taste of eccentricity’. This is the case even within the so-called Freedom Movement, where asking questions about the integrity of “leaders” is becoming to be a no-go, just as much as it was a no-go back in 2020 when the “leaders” of mainstream politics and science conspired in order to get everybody on board with totalitarian “countermeasures” against a “deadly pandemic”.

With the great number of inconsistencies among official narratives regarding the “pandemic” being apparent to even the “mainstream” it has become increasingly likely that an operation might be under way to “make snow appear black”. That is to say: An illusion of consensus may very well have been created about an issue which seems to be almost as basic as the color of snow, namely the nature of viruses as being causative agents of deadly disease — and thus of worldwide pandemics.

How would such an operation have to be conducted? Well, if you wanted, for whatever reason, make the world believe that viruses pose such a threat, you would have to make sure that any opposition to such a statement would have to be controlled within a very narrow spectrum of debate, in which you orchestrate a very lively debate. For example the question of “existence of virus” or of “isolation of virus”. But by no means would you want people to take a look at what you are actually taking about. You would also want to make sure that people stay focused on the success of some heros, and the tragic plight of others. But by no means let people make up their mind themselves about what is relevant. For example questions like: How can RNA pandemic? What is the rationale of injecting people into the muscle if you want to boost their immune system? Questions of the kind Dr. Jonathan Couey has been asking for years now. And which will eventually lead to an answer to the question of the color of snow.

For remarkably many people “in the movement” it seems to be more important to rally behind their perceived heroes than to consider the possibility that — as has been done before — the resistance (which the perpetrators surely will have expected to be significant) should be broken up by way of false flag operations.

A very prominent case of false flag has been conducted in the resistance against the Nazis during WWII. Operation Market Garden was designed to get to the industrial heartland of the German Reich, the Ruhr Area, in the fall of 1944. If successful, the war would have been over by Christmas 1944. If successful, the Nazis would also not have been able to ship their assets abroad, as they started to do just weeks before Operation Market Garden went ahead. Consequently, Operation Market Garden had to be thwarted by the Nazi international. Not to win the war for the Nazis. That was not a realistic goal then (Vera Sharav believes it is the goal now). The goal back in 1944 was to run down the clock, so that the assets could get stored away. Say in South America.

In charge of making sure that goal was accomplished was a German Prince and SS-Officer, who, as kids are made believe, “switched his allegiance to the allies”. Later, that Prince, Bernhard, went on to found the Malthusian World Wide Fund (together with another man of German descent, who, in turn, later was to go on the record to state he wanted to be “born again as a deadly virus” to rid the world of overpopulation, in good Malthusian fashion. Note to Dr. Couey: here is an early attempt to get the world to believe the ‘deadly virus’ narrative).

Just a few days before Operation Market Garden was to go ahead, Bernhard was put in charge of the Dutch Command in Brussels just in time to thwart the arrest of a double-agent nicknamed “King Kong”, whom he put in charge of taking the plans of the operation behind enemy lines. The drive to the German industry’s heart choked at the Bridge at Arnhem in September of 1944. Even though the German army eventually surrendered in May of 1945, these nine month were enough for the Nazis to ship most of their assets abroad, according to a plan which was revealed to the U.S. Senate after the war.

Ten years after the fateful Battle at Arnhem, it was, again, Prince Bernhard who convened the first meeting of the Bilderberg Group right there, in Oosterbeek, a suburb of Arnhem, a mere 7 Kilometers away from the Bridge the Nazis were able to keep under their control due to the treason of Lindemann and his oligarchical handlers. At the meeting in 1954 the reintroduction of capital into the European economy was decided (apart from the creation of the EU’s predecessor, the common market). How convenient that the matter of German external debt had been settled one year earlier at the London Agreement on German External Debt by another former I.G. Farben man, Hermann Josef Abs.

The official agenda at Bilderberg was said to have been the fight of Communism, the unification of Europe and economic problems. Remeber: Narrow spectrum of debate. Group Think. Do not start to think about what really might have been discussed behind those closed doors!

What is the lesson to be learned?

Together with the huge number of False-Flag-Operations conducted throughout history, the fact that subverting the opposition from within has been applied especially by oligarchical operations should make us weary of “unity” being the most prominent virtue to observe in the fight for freedom. In fact, to establish a desire for unity within a group is the most powerful weapon for any one power wishing to destroy that group — provided the infiltration of agents of influence beholden to the aggressor has been accomplished first. It is very easy for such agents to act presidential, stay aloof, and give a bad name to those who ask questions about the integrity of prominent figures or organisations.

Tragically, many people seem to have lost every capacity for thinking for themselves. This is a tragedy, because “individual sovereignty” apparently is what these people want to retain. A sovereign mind, however, is only truly sovereign if it is capable to resist (peer) group pressure and focus on the fundamental issues.

Fundamental in a struggle is not who you are fighting with, or how many you are fighting with, but what you are fighting for! A sovereign mind knows that one has to be prepared to continue the fight even in an unfortunate event when you find yourself isolated. It is the reason why which you need to have a clear understanding of. You want to do the right thing. Not just run with a pack.

The capacity for reason is what distinguishes man from animals. Animals, sheep in particular, stay within the group. They feel lost on their own. Man, on the other hand, has the ability to continue without any assistance from other people over a long period of time. The Human Soul is connected to the transcendental. It can, as Viktor Frankl showed, retain a sense of purpose even through the most horrible adversity. But only if it is morally healthy.

Interestingly, the adversaries of humanity, the transhumanists, eugenicists, Malthusians, deny this human capacity of reason. There is no free will, they say. Humans are hackable, they say. Which is why they have been investing for a long time in psychic research of the weirdest kind, only to engineer a way to take away from man free will and the capacity for morality and reason. Tavistock is the name which is most closely tied to this kind of psychological warfare. Group think, is what they want to create and gain control over “the masses”. In order to do that, they have to create a culture of depravity. They have to take away the concept of beauty, and of the sublime.

They have made a lot of progress, don’t fool yourself about it. But they are not nearly where they want (and need) to be in order to destroy Humanity.

Some people take offense in my keeping to ask questions. I seek answers from people who are, or want to be, considered leaders. I will continue to do so, and I will continue to explain why I think this is the right thing to do in a situation like the one we find ourselves in.

I have nothing against Reiner Fuellmich personally. I met him. He seems a nice guy. However, he has a problem. Which is significant from a moral standpoint. And, forgive me for being old-fashioned: A true leader of a true freedom movement needs to keep his personal conduct beyond any kind of doubt. They need to be a shining example. “Noble Lies” are intolerable!

Consequently, I have a problem with the way Reiner Fuellmich is hailed as a hero, now more so, maybe, than ever.

We don’t know that! We need to take a closer look!

The mere fact that he is in jail is not enough for him to be called a hero. Christian Lindemann, the King Kong of WWII, had been put in jail by the Germans, and was considered a hero for some time.

Yes, the German Judiciary has been conducting a show-trial against Fuellmich. But they have conducted show-trials against people such as Sucharit Bhakdi, who have not once shown any sign of moral slack. That Fuellmich’s trial is a scandal does not necessarily mean that what Fuellmich did was ok. I have documented extensively the many oddities of this case which happened long before Fuellmich was apprehended in Mexico. He has not been forthright about that, at all. Those who hail him today should know this. It should give them pause.

If Reiner Fuellmich is the leader which many people want to see in him, he needs to come clean. Clean about his personal involvement with Scientology. And people should know that campaigning for victims of psychological abuse has been a trademark of Scientology from very early on. It doesn’t mean that those who are mistreated aren’t victims. But it does mean that the motives of those who are campaigning are unclear. Remember, Group Think. The engineering of Group Think is not exclusive to Scientology, but it has been a key feature of said organisation.

If Reiner Fuellmich is the leader he says he is, he should act in a sublime way.

Reiner Fuellmich should call out the cover up which is being perpetrated by many of the very people who now prominently defend him. He ought to call out their denial to discuss the serious doubts about the existence of “pandemic potential” altogether, as Dr. Jonathan Couey has been highlighting for many years now. Doctor Couey has been let down by Reiner’s “Friend” Robert F. Kennedy jr., today HHS-Secretary of the USA. A true “Leader” will recognise that his prison term is (virtually) nothing compared to the continuation of a criminal narrative being upheld, which at any time could lead to the same regime of “mandatory immunisations” starting all over again. Even if it didn’t, there is ample evidence by now, that stopping the injection of our children immediately, is what must be done.

“These people are presenting to you a limited spectrum of debate using the old ‘bad’ biology, where Bacteria and Bacteriophages, and all the things that they do as a part of our hyper-symbiotic self, are irrelevant.” — Jonathan J. Couey, PhD

pandemic potential

Group Think. What would be gained for the perpetrators from having Reiner Fuellmich in prison and attention focused on “his plight” by way of a group (!) of “leaders” (growing in numbers) campaigning on his behalf?

If things go as planned, “the movement” will succeed in further destabilizing the established institutions of society. The judiciary will continue to be compromised. “Justice will be done” will become a hollow phrase which fewer and fewer people believe in. Reiner Fuellmich eventually might be released (“proven a victim”), and possibly join other leaders, such as RFKjr, in “making us healthy again”. Without having spent just one word on the important questions raised by Jonathan Couey (and very few others).

Even if it should not work out quite as planned, at least “the movement” will be focused on continuing the “fight for Reiner” — and not think about whether pandemics are possible at all (which is a very different question from whether “Covid was a plandemic”).

I wish Reiner Fuellmich the best, personally. But I know that he has to pivot for that “best” to come about. He has to prove Juval Harari wrong and show that Humans, indeed, do have free will, and act in a sublime way.