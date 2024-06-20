I have a track record of sorts for going against the stream sometimes. Questioning Reiner Fuellmich about the inconsistencies of his story involving Scientology is a case in point that got me flak from “our side”. Or questioning the motives of the German opposition party AfD for censoring Mike Yeadon’s talk at their “Corona Symposium” held in the halls of German Parliament.

On the other side I keep sharing what biologist JJ Couey is putting out about the fallacies of the Covid Narrative which nobody within “The Movement” will address (other than ad-hominem attacks from people like Kevin McKernan).

Here is a talk which I highly recommend people watch. It is JJ Couey on stage at the Red Pill Expo 2024, presenting in a fascinating way. I am not in a position to fully understand his talk from a scientific perspective. But just like not telling the truth about his actions in the late 1990s takes away credibility from Reiner Fuellmich, not debating JJ Couey, or even firing him, takes away credibility from such organizations like Children’s Health Defense. Especially when you understand Dr. Couey’s frustrations about the failure of executives at CHD to understand what he tried “so hard” to teach to them.

The amount of deception about what happened during the past four years has reached a level where ignoring or ridiculing positions such as Dr. Couey’s (who also publishes

) is just not good enough. These proposals about “why the Covid Narrative is biologically impossible” are dynamite. They would - if generally accepted as true - would do away with any need for global pandemic preparedness plans. Which would be a huge blow for the Oligarchy. Now you know why I will not cease to support JJ Couey until he has been properly debated.

Source: Stream.Gigaohm.Bio

Disclaimer: I have been introduced to JJ Couey by Vera Sharav. It may have been a coincidence, but JJ was let go by Children’s Health Defense at a time when he and I had been about to have a discussion with Vera Sharav about the strategy of the project he and I and Vera Sharav were working on jointly at the time.