"Why the Covid Narrative is biologically impossible"
Jonathan Couey doesn't make it easy for everyone. But rather than take issue with minor issues which some people do (rather than address his main message), his message should be amplified. Here we go.
I have a track record of sorts for going against the stream sometimes. Questioning Reiner Fuellmich about the inconsistencies of his story involving Scientology is a case in point that got me flak from “our side”. Or questioning the motives of the German opposition party AfD for censoring Mike Yeadon’s talk at their “Corona Symposium” held in the halls of German Parliament.
On the other side I keep sharing what biologist JJ Couey is putting out about the fallacies of the Covid Narrative which nobody within “The Movement” will address (other than ad-hominem attacks from people like Kevin McKernan).
Never Again Is Now is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Here is a talk which I highly recommend people watch. It is JJ Couey on stage at the Red Pill Expo 2024, presenting in a fascinating way. I am not in a position to fully understand his talk from a scientific perspective. But just like not telling the truth about his actions in the late 1990s takes away credibility from Reiner Fuellmich, not debating JJ Couey, or even firing him, takes away credibility from such organizations like Children’s Health Defense. Especially when you understand Dr. Couey’s frustrations about the failure of executives at CHD to understand what he tried “so hard” to teach to them.
The amount of deception about what happened during the past four years has reached a level where ignoring or ridiculing positions such as Dr. Couey’s (who also publishes) is just not good enough. These proposals about “why the Covid Narrative is biologically impossible” are dynamite. They would - if generally accepted as true - would do away with any need for global pandemic preparedness plans. Which would be a huge blow for the Oligarchy. Now you know why I will not cease to support JJ Couey until he has been properly debated.
Source: Stream.Gigaohm.Bio
Disclaimer: I have been introduced to JJ Couey by Vera Sharav. It may have been a coincidence, but JJ was let go by Children’s Health Defense at a time when he and I had been about to have a discussion with Vera Sharav about the strategy of the project he and I and Vera Sharav were working on jointly at the time.
Never Again Is Now is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
There was no pandemic! THERE WAS NOTHING TO BE CONCERNED WITH! Let me be clear - there was NO pandemic, there was NO novel new pathogen, and there is not a going forward virus to be concerned with. All of COVID was a 100% lie. The goal was to make humanity to take a dangerous and deadly DNA viral vector platform gene-based injection. Now people are attempting to confuse and point fingers to make the lie linger. Arguing where an unproven virus came from or that it is to blame for other things only ensures that humanity believes there is something out there to be concerned with. That there is SOME NEW DISEASE. But there wasn’t/isn't. There is no evidence anywhere of “something new that requires attention”. The notion that something had spread during the “pandemic phase” was not driven by person-to-person pathogenic spread but by an extremely rapid ramp-up of PCR testing finding increasing numbers of “positive cases”. The best way of insulating us from these is to show that the pandemic was, essentially, a conjuring trick – once the methods of the magicians are revealed, the power of the illusion is lost forever. All one has to do is ask oneself why, after 4.5 year of the COVID narrative, is there still not a diagnostic test for the purported virus. The answer, of course, is that there is no such virus. Many benefited financially, politically and in other ways from the pandemic narrative. Do not trust people that discuss COVID as a new disease, a disease that needs to be dealt with, or push any lies surrounding around the psyop. Quit allowing the lie to linger. Fight the lie every single time it is presented.
Couey is a genuine star. His integrity, subject matter expertise, direct experience, attention to detail, courage to call bullshit on so many of the liars put infront of us as freedom fighters. I am blown away everytime. He's a star. Support him. Elevate his message. "This is for all the marbles" as he often says, there is no second chance at this.