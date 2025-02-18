How another critical piece of information being dug up by Dr. Jonathan Couey of

raises serious doubts over the nature of Children’s Health Defense as a bona-fide advocacy group on behalf of children. Is it possible that CHD had to be set up to thwart the

?

Once upon a time … I was a fan of Children’s Health Defense. And of Robert F. Kennedy jr.

I volunteered my time to work for them, later got hired on a pityfully small compensation. Because I thought it was for the cause of making the world a better place for children to grow up in, I thought everyone was doing it.

I even worked six month to translate (what I thought was) an important book, “Turtles All The Way Down - Vaccine Science And Myths”, into my native German language. And donated most of my fee to Children’s Health Defense so that they could build up their team in Germany. Again, I thought that’s what everybody does: pay it forward.

I must admit: am gradually waking up to reality.

Most of it has to do with getting to know Dr. Jonathan Couey whilst working on a project with Vera Sharav. Jonathan was going to write an important chapter for “our book”, a project we had started working on right after Vera visited Nuremberg in 2022 to give the main address at the commemoration event for the 75th anniversary of the Nuremberg Code. Dr. Couey had been hired by Robert F. Kennedy jr, to research and write for the book “The Wuhan Cover-Up”. Later he went on to work as a staff scientist for CHD.

When Dr. Couey found out that there was no science to back up the narrative of an RNA-virus causing a pandemic, and that Dr. Robert Malone (who was close to Mr. Kennedy, and was authoring books for the CHD imprint at Skyhorse Publishing) seemed to be not forthright about this crucial part of the narrative, Dr. Couey was fired by CHD. Which got me thinking.

When I, too, was let go by CHD after I had raised Alarm about Dr. Reiner Fuellmich not being forthright about his involvement in dubious proceedings involving Scientology in the past (which appears to be of some possible significance given the amount of coincidences around the possible subversion of “The Freedom Movement” by Scientologists (or those who were Scientologists in the past, or who are connected to Scientology in some way or another, as per Mathew Crawford’s research), this got me thinking even more.

“We ignore the root of the problem”

— Brandy Vaughan (✝︎ 2020)

What Dr. Couey, and his colleague Mark Kulacz,

, have found out indicates that Ms. Vaughan was very vocal and very successful about educating the general public about the dangers of the pharmaceutical industry, and of vaccines in particular.

People may think that Couey might just be frustrated and bitter about being let go. Maybe some people think so of me, too, for writing about it. I can’t help it.

The situation is such that serious questions about what really happened keep being ignored. Those questions were expressed in a moderate way initially, but, as was also the case with Dr. Mike Yeadon, attacks on a personal level by “leaders” such as Robert Malone, facilitated the pushing out of those who dare to ask questions, such as Dr. Couey. Therefore it is even more important to give such questions the benefit of the doubt: if these concerns prove to be true (RNA not being able to pandemic, and intramuscular injection of any combination of substances being a “dumb” idea to augment the immune system), this would turn the tables completely.

Consequently, even though I would rather not question my former employer and its president, this is what I feel I have to do!

One of several Billboard Campaigns by Brandy Vaughan’s organisation “ LearnTheRisk.org ”

Brandy Vaughan at a rally against SB277 in California in 2015, when she founded her organisation which proved to be so powerful that a well funded “competitor” would have come handy.

Given the fact that “Learn the Risk” was instantaneously successful starting with opposition to “SB277” in California, and that it was headed by an eloquent and experienced former pharma executive, the idea that opposition to vaccines needed to be controlled effectively does not seem far-fetched.

Whoever watches the video taken from the website learntherisk.org understands that Brandy Vaughan indeed was much more to the point, no less eloquent and, at least, equally as charming as Robert F. Kennedy jr. So, on a level playing-field her organisation might have outperformed his. If it ever was “his”. Which you may think about after watching this:

“I support the measles vaccine, I support the polio vaccine. will do nothing as HHS Secretary that makes it difficult or discourages people from taking either of those vaccines.” — Robert F Kennedy jr.

Following Kennedy’s performance in the Confirmation hearings on Capitol Hill, one must take Couey and Kulacz seriously!

Especially if you take into account that Children’s Health Defense, according to tax disclosures, when CHD and Kennedy were “branded” as “dangerous” for spreading misinformation during the height of Covid, they received large sums of money from a Vanguard fund, even though CHD ran articles which appeared to be critical of the power which Holdings such as Vanguard have. To be precise: Vanguard Charitable Endowment is “donor advised”, which leaves the loophole to say that Vanguard itself may disapprove of such donations. “Plausible deniability” is a principle which has been widely made use of over the course of time.

However, Kennedy himself remains a client of Vanguard, as of Fidelity. He also seems to have no qualms holding stock in gene technology companies.

From Mr. Kennedy's ethics paperwork submitted to Congress

This may all mean not much. What it does mean, though, is that Dr. Couey is right to ask questions.

As a translator of the book “Turtles All the Way Down” I would have expected Mr. Kennedy to speak “truth to power” in his nomination hearing and cite the extensive data contained in that book showing that the science in favor of vaccines is “flawed”. To put it mildly.

Instead he bowed to the dogmatic and ill-informed “questions” of politicians. Who need to get their campaigns funded for re-election.

Addendum: After publication of the first version of this article I received a message pointing out that the qoute from Mr. Kennedy’s Senate hearing was misleading, as it pertained only his support for the measles and the polio vaccines. This is correct. I amended the article. However, it must be noted that especially the “science” polio vaccines has been dealt with extensively in the “Turtles” book, showing that there is practically no science to support the existence of a “polio virus”. Likewise, the measles case is a little different, but in a similar manner, there is virtually no science to support the claim that the measles mortality was reduced substantially by the measles vaccine (according to the book published by Mr. Kennedy’s organization).

Addendum 2: Following allegations by researcher Mark Kulacz that Children’s Health Defense had misspelled Brandy Vauhan’s name, as well as discouraged readers from donating money (for a private investigation into the case, possibly), I looked up the CHD website myself.

I came across a very odd detail, which is that CHD is not only not nearly as outspoken as was Brandy Vaughan about the risks of vaccinations by intramuscular injections (where Brandy Vaughan had long campaigned against injections, as it was much more dangerous than ingestion of the same toxic substance), CHD also did effectively distort Brandy Vaughans message by portraying her (and her organisation) as “campaigners for safe vaccines”. Insinuating that these are possible. Instead, even in December of 2020, when the CHD article was penned, the learntherisk.org website explicitly stated: “This campaign challenges you to LEARN THE RISK of vaccination. Do the RESEARCH. Know the INGREDIENTS. Build up your NATURAL IMMUNITY — the ONLY type of immunity that truly works.

It appears, therefore, that Ms. Vaughan and her organisation needed to be stopped, because the opposition they led was too close to the truth at a time when it would have been very dangerous. Questioning intramuscular transfection before the roll-out had even begun. Instead of picking up the ball and run with it, CHD seemed to have been more concerned with memory-holing Brandy Vaughan, and continue to advocate for „choice“.