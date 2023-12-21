The recent string of censorship events against Dr. Mike Yeadon in the parliaments of Germany, Croatia and England has stirred up the “Freedom Movement”. Many people became angry about those who dared to “split the movement”. Unity was what was needed most in these times of crisis. Really? I respectfully disagree. Here is why:

Imagine a situation in which it might have been successfully accomplished to subvert “the movement” and get persons to exert huge influence over the question of which course of action “the movement” should take. Or even which assumptions should be accepted as reasonable, and which should be discarded.

60 Days to plant a narrative which has Gene Therapy as an endpoint. Source: DARPA

How should something like this come about?

Maybe a good way would be to create a situation in which an expert of some technology of interest, say gene therapy, would “come out” and warn of dangers of a “rushed implementation” of a “countermeasure” without “due diligence”. Such a situation could arise once the original script of an implementation of gene technology became obsolete after flaws, or dangers, of said technology was detected. For example when biodistribution data of animal models used to obtain Emergency Use Authorisation for a particular “countermeasure” became available and showed an alarming accumulation of substances in reproductive organs.

Such a situation would pose a huge risk of derailment for the whole project (in this case: implementation of Gene Therapy). But it could also create a huge opportunity to insert an expert with a long track record of working on Gene Therapy techniques to become accepted as “vaccines” into the camp of those opposed to such infringements of personal sovereignty. For example, it could be facilitated to have said expert “come out” on a science podcast with a big audience, have them express “concerns” and “safety risks”, and make sure by way of carefully pre-planned appearances on other “alternative media channels” in combination with “de-platforming” and “censoring” that same expert on corporate social media platforms for “speaking out” what is popular with many in “the Freedom” movement. It would be popular because it would nurture hope of “stopping the agenda”. For this, it would, of course, be important that said “expert turned Leader of the Movement” continue to give the impression of being in opposition to “the agenda”.

Would it not make sense to re-confirm and align perceptions of what such an “agenda” would consist of?

By injecting an agent (sic!) into an organism (a movement) it is possible to take over that organism by way of psychological manipulation. Expressing views that mimic dissenting opinions, but are in fact neither congruent to the agent’s documented record of action nor in any way effective in blocking a hidden agenda in any meaningful way, will serve well in creating an illusion of shared interest.

In this sense any talk about “contamination” of biological products, or even “criminal conduct” of corporations does not do any good to anyone, but serves to create the impression of being a “freedom fighter” in the eyes of so many people who do fight for their freedom but stop to think critically about what is actually happening.

What is going on - and since when?

It is striking that at a time in which the dissenting voice of Dr. Mike Yeadon has been prevented from being heard in three parliamentary settings a prominent leader of the Movement first of all kept silent about the censorship of a “fellow fighter”, and secondly continues to promote a narrative of fear of a novel virus which Yeadon consistently questioned and argued against at the same event from which Yeadon was excluded. When, thirdly, the leader keeps disrespecting the well argued views of Dr. Yeadon, it is time to reassess underlying assumptions and intentions.

Tweet by Dr. Robert Malone, disrespecting Dr. Yeadon on Sept. 3, 2023

Incidentally, “show the receipts” is exactly what Dr. Yeadon had prepared for the event that took place in Westminster on December, 4th, 2023, so it would have been almost impossible for Dr. Malone to not engage if Yeadon’s talk had been screened. How convenient for him that Yeadon’s recording was dropped because of “technical problems.”

This highlights the remarkable fact that Dr. Malone and other prominent protagonists have been collaborating for decades on an agenda to establish gene therapy and “hide it” behind the relatively popular idea of “vaccination against severe disease”.

In this respect it is noteworthy that a researcher from the Boston area, Mark Kulacz has been putting together a detailed Research Encyclopedia about people and organisations and how they behaved and acted in the past with respect to the present crisis. Kulacz cooperates closely with biologist Jonathan Couey, Ph.D., though both of them investigate seperately on a number of relevant questions. It has become clear, not least by research on all-cause-mortality by Denis Rancourt, by data analysis and research from PANDA, and from work on New York City in particular by Jessica Hockett and Dr. Jonathan Engler, that there is little (or: no) evidence for spread of a contagious pathogen consistent with epidemics.

This finding - if confirmed - would have serious ramifications for everything. The fact that it is not even debated properly within the “Freedom Movement” is a huge red flag.

In the tweet/screenshot shown above Dr. Malone refuses outright to contemplate the idea. The only reason for not going there was the risk of losing “the persuadable middle”. The same argument was put forth after the recent Symposium in Berlin, when other participant experts condoned the act of censorship against Dr. Yeadon. The talk, they said, needed to be dropped in order to have the valuable contributions of others accessible by the part of the population who consider Yeadon’s opinion “conspiracy theory”. It is, however, a very weak and illogical argument. For, as long as the “leadership in the Freedom Movement” refuse to address the issue, hardly anybody without deeper knowledge and understanding of context will take note. If, instead, the movement were to discuss, eventually accept and rally behind this fundamental flaw within the official narrative, it would expose the lie about a novel virus and would build on top of the disenchantment and awakening within the middle that was brought about by the evident and undeniable harm caused by the genetic injections. Those could not have been introduced if nobody believed the “novel-virus-lie” in the first place.

Why do Malone et.al. refuse to engage?

It is therefore quite reasonable for Dr. Yeadon to express his frustration about Dr. Malone (and many other “leaders”) for continuing to evade the fundamental inconsistencies of the official narrative. Even more: in his recent appearance in the House of Commons at Westminster, Dr. Malone reiterated the “unmet need for a rapid response capacity to mitigate the risk from emerging disease and engineered pathogens”. Biologist Jonathan Couey rejects this as fiction lacking biological substance. “It is a faith”, Couey says.

This faith is promoted in order to trick future generations into believing a new kind of biology. A dangerous scenario. “They are misleading the young, and it is up to us to stop it.”

Transfection is the Name of the Game

So, is there an agenda behind this, and what is it?

It is gene therapy, says Kulacz.

A few days ago he did a video titled “AbCellera Amy Jenkins Andrew Huff DARPA Mascola Nabel ModeX Sina Bavari Vical” following a tweet about Amy Jenkins and Andrew Huff.

This video is a must watch, as much as the Channel is one everybody should subscribe to. The video is full of very remarkable coincidences.

For example that of two former NIAID Vaccine Research Center directors and a former NIH director coming together to found a company, Modex Therapeutics, which is designed to manufacture “multispecific antibodies”. ModeX has been receiving grants for manufacturing those antibodies, via genetic transfection.

As early as February 2020 it was projected by Dr. Amy Jenkins, DARPA project manager Pandemic Prevention Platform (P3), that antibodies, which since November 2020 were produced by a Candian Company, AbCellera, in a traditional way (in Bio Reactors), would eventually be made directly using people’s own bodies in the future to manufacture antibodies. Jenkins: “Lets turn our body into a Bio Reactor!”

AbCellera has significant investment from Peter Thiel, probably directed by Eric Weinstein, whose brother is Bret Weinstein, the host of the Dark Horse Podcast, where Robert Malone had his “coming out” as a critic of current mRNA vaccines.

Both, JJ Couey and Mark Kulacz, argue that “the Pandemic” as shown by Rancourt et.al. is not a real phenomenon but rather a cover for getting gene therapy accepted.

In this cover story the current vaccines might have been “designed to fail”, so that they can be replaced by ModeX vaccines which make antibodies directly. This hypothesis is supported by the fact that in spite of enormous public attention for the harm caused by the Covid shots huge plants are being built all over the world for manufacturing of genetic vaccines.

A name which keeps recurring often is ModeX-Co-Founder Gary Nabel, former director of the NIAID VRC. Gary Nabel worked also with Vical Inc., the company Robert Malone worked for and is in disputes with over patent rights.

Nabel has also done a lot of work with Sina Bavari, the former scientific director of USAMRIID from 2014 to September 2019, where he was reported for creating “a climate of fear”! The same Sina Bavari who co-authered a paper of broad-spectrum antivirals in 2019 that included an eerie prediction in much stunning detail of the “Coronavirus-outbreak”.

That paper by Bavari endorsed the use of Remdesivir as a therapeutic, without any clinical evidence. Bavari’s colleague Robert Malone Malone had been a self-declared early survivor of Covid-19 and was thereafter responsible for the DOMANE program designed to find existing drugs for repurposed use on covid. This program did not bring any results, thus opening the door for Remdesivir getting Emergency Use Authorization in May of 2020.

Where do the Stories of Ebola and Covid, of Yeadon and Malone meet?

Sina Bavari had also been involved in the development of an Ebola vaccine in 2002. That project was sold as “promising” to the Boston Globe in a 2003 article by Dr. Gary Nabel, then NIAID.

In 2002 a British veterinarian, Dr. Annelisa M. Kilbourn, died in a plane crash which all three other passengers survived without serious injury. At the time of her death she had been working on establishing whether Gorillas in Gabon died of Ebola and could spread to humans. She was collaborating then with William Karesh who went on to become a leading figure at EcoHealth Alliance. Kulacz:

“The zoonotic story of Ebola rests heavily on the dead apes that Annelisa Kilbourn found. Sometimes I wonder if she started questioning if the apes really were dying of Ebola, or if maybe some evidence was planted? That would be a really dangerous thing to talk about. If one were a conspiracy theorist that would explain why she might have been assassinated for that in 2002.”

Both Dr. Michael Yeadon and Dr. Robert Malone have been insiders in the Pharmaceutical industry. Whilst Yeadon has not been working inside genetics, he has been inside commercial drug development. As such he has been telling his audience for a long time, that all major manufacturers deciding on the same antigen was an odd coincidence.

Following the logic of Kulacz and Couey, it would not be a coincidence. Nor would it be a coincidence that Robert Malone rose to the top of the “Freedom Movement”, for from that position he could direct attention away from the basic problems, and keep the focus on the danger of another pandemic, “the Big One”, for which the world better be prepared. Ebola, Zika, Covid, they all serve the purpose of instilling fear and raising the need for a vaccine.

Yeadon has pointed out that CBDCs and Digital IDs are the biggest thread for Humanity. Vaccine mandates for “emerging disease or engineered pathogens” would be easily enforcable in the digital Concentration Camp which Central Bankers want to erect. In this context it should not be overlooked that, as David Hughes has pointed out, Wall Street (the Central Bankers) and the Military Industrial Complex are one and the same thing.

In that respect, Dr. Mike Yeadon would be one of the most dangerous opponents for Malone, or the interests behind him. Ignore him they can no longer. Ridicule and denigrate him is what they are attempting now. It is of paramount importance that other leaders in the Freedom Movement recognize the state of affairs and address the questions raised by Yeadon.

Afterword

Whilst the above article is probably enough to make reader’s heads spin by the number of coincidents presented, or by the small-world-effect regarding people involved in both the scientific establishment as well as in the “Freedom Movement”, it is my hope that Mark Kulacz’ personal story might serve to illustrate the urgent need for society to stop following all sorts of bait-and-switch leads, and instead focus on the initial presumptions which were put forth at the beginning of what has come to be labelled “the Pandemic”.

Basically the whole article is intended to be a huge shout-out not just to Dr. Mike Yeadon, but also to Mark Kulacz, who for quite some time has been building an impressive documentation of names of people and organizations of relevance.

In one of his recent videos, Mark Kulacz gave a heartbreaking account of why he is particularly diligent in finding out what is behind so many false narratives and deceptions which are designed to rob humanity of its freedoms and its dignity: Mark Kulacz and his wife have lost their son in 2022.

Whilst the fate of a loss of loved ones has been shared by many parents and families, what makes this case so relevant is the fact that the young man, who was father to a daughter which now is being raised by her grandparents, had a relapse into an opioid addiction due to the psychological torture and restrictions of the Covid policies of lockdown, mandates and social distancing. “I have no doubt that if it wasn’t for the lie of a ‘novel deadly virus’ our son would still be alive today”, Kulacz is convinced.

So am I.