Source: Stream.Gigaohm.Bio

Is there any meaning to Vera Sharav’s warning that “Never Again Is Now” - and if so, what is it?

Certainly, if it were real, we should take into account that “this time” it would have been prepared even better than the first time, where the Nazis operating from out of Germany eventually were stopped. We should also be aware that - as

has been

- the Empire of the Black Sun was not a German invention, and that lessons will have been learned by those Fascists who managed to remain undetected. As

: “Ur-Fascism can come back under the most innocent of disguises.”

We must keep alert, so that the sense of these words will not be forgotten again. Ur-Fascism is still around us, sometimes in plainclothes. It would be so much easier, for us, if there appeared on the world scene somebody saying, “I want to reopen Auschwitz, I want the Black Shirts to parade again in the Italian squares.” Life is not that simple. Ur-Fascism can come back under the most innocent of disguises. Our duty is to uncover it and to point our finger at any of its new instances – every day, in every part of the world.

— Umberto Eco

I think, Jonathan Couey (

) and Mark Kulacz (

) are doing what needs to be done: point fingers at a possible new instance of global fascism. Which might come under the guise of a Biosecurity State which might employ fear tactics to get the world population to believe in the danger of ‘global pandemics’.

“Gain of Function” might be one of the myths the Biosecurity State has chosen to seed, in order for people to comply with two existential dangers: First, the need to impose strict restrictions on individual human rights and civil liberties. Travel, work, freedom of speech, worship being some of these freedoms which during “Covid” have been taken away without much public resistance. Second, the acceptance of genetic engineering on humans would be the single most precious changes which the heirs to the Nazis (whose ancestors were among the enablers of the Nazis in the first place) would want to achieve. As Mark Kulacz and Jonathan Cuey have pointed out correctly, “Gene Therapy” is just another expression, albeit with a much nicer sound, for “Genetic Engineering on Humans”.

That what seemed to be “beacons of light” might be implicated in such a grander scheme is a disturbing possibility. Everything may have just been a ruse. If “defeat the mandates” is one of the biggest rallying cries, but the lack of evidence of spread of any pathogen from human to human is just as much neglected as the use of the proper term “transfection” for the one door-opener of Genetic Engineering on humans, questions arise about where organizations such as Children’s Health Defense are taking people.

Why is CHD tied so strongly to people such as Robert Malone, who are continuing to beat the “pandemic peparedness” drum, AND who are tightly connected to the Biosecurity State? Malone even was involved in developing other ways of facilitating genetic engineering other than by injection? This would come handy in any attempt of pulling wool over people’s eyes if anyone wanted to claim ‘success’ in defeating ‘a mandate’ for vaccinations by injection - without a fan base suspecting that it wasn’t so much immunization which was the goal all along (as it would have added to ‘overpopulation’ which, Malone is worried about), but rather the introduction of Genetic Engineering for Humans.

This is not to imply that Children’s Health Defense as an Organization was intending to get to genetic engineering! But it might be used as a tool without many people being in the know. That someone as questionable as Robert Malone being so close to people in high positions within CHD should be cause for concern is the point which is being made.

Read more on plans to genetically engineer humanity:

I think Jonathan Couey and Mark Kulacz are doing extremely important work at this moment in time, and we owe it to humanity to take their warnings and research very seriously. What are the odds of so many names of institutions, as well as individuals such as Joshua Lederberg, Stanley Plotkin or Hilary Koprowski keep showing up over such an extended period in time who are in some way or another tied to very dark events and concepts?

Given the amount of lies connected to ‘The Science™’ which have surfaced over the past four and a half years alone, why would you not take these data point very serious?

I am.

Thank you for reading Never Again Is Now. This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Read more: