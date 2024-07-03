The oddities hardly anyone seems to want to talk about
How is it so few people within the "Medical Freedom Movement" seem to be interested in the very straight line between the run-up to 9/11 ('Bioterrorism' emerging) and the two (!) SARS "pandemics"?
Here is another very remarkable report from Mark Kulacz () on the timeline of the public talks on Anthrax, Vaccines, Bioterrorism and Corona-Viruses pre-9/11.
Source: Housatonic Rumble Channel
I’ve certainly mentioned a few times especially in early interviews.
It wasn’t my original thought.
I got it from Paul Schreyer’s YouTube video “Pandemic simulations: preparation for a new era”.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=d3WUv5SV5Hg&embeds_referring_euri=https%3A%2F%2Fprincipia-scientific.com%2F&source_ve_path=Mjg2NjY&feature=emb_logo
There was a bioterror drill already in-progress on the day of 9/11 at Pier 92. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_government_operations_and_exercises_on_September_11,_2001