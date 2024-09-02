"The Data They want is the Genetics and Our Medical Data"
Jonathan Couey has been on the Courtenay Turner Podcast. Here are a few shorter clips from what he had to say about the importance to understand the biology and not teach fake biology to our kids.
In a recent interview on the Courtenay Turner Podcast, Couey answered some straightforward questions by Turner. Below is a selection of “read-along-Clips” based on automatic transcription by Spotify.
Questions asked in this first clip: Do you think there was no actual Covid? Do you think there was a Bioweapon? Do you think there was nothing and then the vaccine were what really caused [harm]?
Here is clip No. 2 about the question of Monkeypox in which Couey shares his rationale about pandemic potential: “It’s impossible!”.
Here is clip No. 3, in which Couey speaks about Bioweapons and patents held by Robert Malone, Sina Bavari and David Hone.
Mike Yeadon and his warnings against Digital Gulags is also discussed :
Yup. They pretty much have most everyone’s by know.
Yes. That way their fake tests can make false claims to get you to take more drugs and Chemotherapy. Like Paxlovid. A repurposed drug under Emergency Use Authorization that was origionally used as Chemotherapy.