Jonathan Couey (

) is a former research Professor at University of Pittsburgh Medical School who got himself fired for speaking out about transfecting healthy humans under the guise of a “Covid-vaccine”. For quite a while Couey, and also his fellow investigator Mark Kulacz (

,

) have been connecting the dots about a strategy to introduce gene therapy as a standard, which seems to have been planned

, and in which prominent scientists such as Dr. Joshua Lederberg [

], [

], or [

] have been deeply involved.

In a recent interview on the Courtenay Turner Podcast, Couey answered some straightforward questions by Turner. Below is a selection of “read-along-Clips” based on automatic transcription by Spotify.

Questions asked in this first clip: Do you think there was no actual Covid? Do you think there was a Bioweapon? Do you think there was nothing and then the vaccine were what really caused [harm]?

Here is clip No. 2 about the question of Monkeypox in which Couey shares his rationale about pandemic potential: “It’s impossible!”.

Here is clip No. 3, in which Couey speaks about Bioweapons and patents held by Robert Malone, Sina Bavari and David Hone.

Mike Yeadon and his warnings against Digital Gulags is also discussed :

Watch the whole interview on the Courtenay Turner Podcast.