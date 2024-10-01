Beauty, Goodness, Truth. Universal principles which we should follow.

But wait, is someone using strong language and (what may sound in some ears as) accusatory words necessarily wrong? Do we need to exclude that person from ‘our tribe’. A tribe which was just given the name ‘Unity Movement’ by Bret Weinstein.

Unity does require to go the extra mile in an effort to understand people’s motivation.

What if someone had not speaking like this from the beginning? What if he was even trying to point out something he discovered, which (if true) would make us understand how we were being manipulated? What if he continuously spoke ‘truth to power’ on a sophisticated scientific level, and repeatedly was fired, shunned, derided, and silenced in return?

Why is it important to rise above conventional forms of discourse in times of crisis, and recognise that someone may just be yelling and swearing because they are hurt for having been silenced on a very essential detail?

People who aspire to lead a ‘Unity Movement’ must tolerate inappropriate language if the content is critical. What Dr. Jonathan Couey has to say is indeed crucial for the future of Humanity. He may be wrong, but we must understand that he may not only be right just as well, but that he may have been driven into a state of relative anger, even despair, because of how he has been treated as an individual by representatives of organisations he was economically dependent on. Because of how he has been treated by some of the people he is now calling out.

To not let Dr. Couey be heard is wrong. His message is more important than anything which may sound offensive in the ears of people. He may just be right! It certainly sounds very plausible! We have an obligation to support him until his claims/findings have been investigated in a publicly satisfying way!

Follow Dr. Couey:

https://stream.gigaohm.bio

UPDATE Oct. 2nd, 2024:

Watch Dr. Couey‘s recent presentation at Doctors for Covid Ethics International: https://stream.gigaohm.bio/w/f4CTAcYmJkkbjWyYc9TwNb?start=8m53s

* Disclaimer: The author of this text has been receiving grants from Children’s Health Defense during the fourth quarter of 2022 and all of 2023. Some of the people whom Dr. Couey calls “liers” are personally known to the author. The author is not in a position to decide whether Dr. Couey is right or wrong, and therefore is not supporting the judgement about individuals at this point. However, the author has reached out to some of the people Dr. Couey calls out and found their unwillingness to engage with Dr. Couey, or to facilitate a public debate, deeply disturbing. This is why the author of this text has decided that not supporting Dr. Couey in his attempt to get his message out is wrong.