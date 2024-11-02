A Sophist is a person who appears to be what he or she is not, and who will argue any case, making it appear true, whilst at the next opportunity they will do the same with the exact opposite view.

Bertrand Russell is a Sophist. After Peter Duke created a most interesting podcast out of my piece on the Hitler Tavistock connection, I was inspired to dig into the personality of Betrand Russell a little further.

Russell appears to be in favor of democracy, whereas he is constantly taking England for the prime example of western democracy, even going so far as asserting she has a constitution when there is nothing of the kind of written constitution that would bind England’s governing oligarchical establishment to Universal Values and Human Rights which naive readers would consider characteristic for a democracy, assuming Russell was in favour of those. He is anything but.

Russel claims to be a proponent of Christian Love and compassion when at the same time he identifies himself explicitly as a romanticist and atheist.

Therefore it is essential to read Russell for what he is: A member of an oligarchical class, or, more precisely, an advocate of the principle of oligarchy, of which there can be many:

“I mean by "oligarchy" any system in which ultimate power is confined to a section of the community.”

Russell, the grandson of Lord John Russell, the British Foreign Secretary during the American Civil War is both, a member of an aristocratic oligarchy, as well as of a scientific oligarchy. “Before going to Cambridge he was educated at home by governesses and tutors”, as the publishers of his book of the “Impact of Science on Society” portray him.

The book therefore has to be taken as a work of predictive programming for oligarchical rule of scientists under a one-world government. It does offer important insight essential for the understanding of both origins and directions of present day developments.

Excerpts from Chapter III:

“Oligarchies, throughout past history, have always thought more of their own advantage than of that of the rest of the community. It would be foolish to be morally indignant with them on this account; human nature, in the main and in the mass, is egoistic, and in most circumstances a fair dose of egoism is necessary for survival.”

“The completeness of (…) control over opinion depends in various ways upon scientific technique. Where all children go to school, and all schools are controlled by the government, the authorities can close the minds of the young to everything contrary to official orthodoxy. Printing is impossible without paper, and all paper belongs to the State. Broadcasting and the cinema are equally public monopolies. The only remaining possibility of unauthorized propaganda is by secret whispers from one individual to another. But this, in turn, is rendered appallingly dangerous by improvements in the art of spying. Children at school are taught that it is their duty to denounce their parents if they allow themselves subversive utterances in the bosom of the family. No one can be sure that a man who seems to be his dearest friend will not denounce him to the police; the man may himself have been in some trouble, and may know that ifhe is not efficient as a spy his wife and children will suffer. All this is not imaginary; it is daily and hourly reality. Nor, given oligarchy, is there the slightest reason to expect anything else.”

“And whenever other ways of disposing of the surplus fail, there is always war. So long as the rulers are comfortable, what reason have they to improve the lot of their serfs?”

“It is to be expected that advances in physiology and psychology will give governments much more control over individual mentality than they now have even in totalitarian countries. Fichte laid it down that education should aim at destroying free will, so that, after pupils have left school, they shall be incapable, throughout the rest of their lives, of thinking or acting otherwise than as their schoolmasters would have wished. But in his day this was an unattainable ideal: what he regarded as the best system in existence produced Karl Marx. In future such failures are not likely to occur where there is dictatorship. Diet, injections, and injunctions will combine, from a very early age, to produce the sort of character and the sort of beliefs that the authorities consider desirable, and any serious criticism of the powers that be will become psychologically impossible. Even if all are miserable, all will believe themselves happy, because the government will tell them that they are so.”

“Gradually, by selective breeding, the congenital differences between rulers and ruled will increase until they become almost different species. A revolt of the plebs would become as unthinkable as an organized insurrection of sheep against the practice of eating mutton.”

“As [Jeremy] Bentham said: "Rights of man, nonsense; imprescriptible rights of man, nonsense on stilts." We must admit that there are gains to the community so great that for their sake it becomes right to inflict an injustice on an individual. (…) In general, the "Rights of Man" must be subject to the supreme consideration of the general welfare. (…) The doctrine is important because the holders of power, especially in an oligarchy, will be much too prone, on each occasion, to think that this is one of those cases in which the doctrine should be ignored. (…) [I]t is the doctrine that the State, or the nation, or the community is capable of a good different from that of individuals, and not consisting of anything that individuals think or feel. This doctrine was especially advocated by Hegel, who glorified the State, and thought that a community should be as organic as possible. In an organic community, he thought, excellence would reside in the whole. An individual is an organism, and we do not think that his separate parts have separate goods: if he has a pain in his great toe it is he that suffers, not specially the great toe. So, in an organic society, good and evil will belong to the whole rather than the parts.”

“More important than these metaphysical speculations is the question whether a scientific dictatorship, such as we have been considering, can be stable, or is more likely to be stable than a democracy. (…) There is nothing in human nature that makes the persistence of such a system impossible.”

“For these various reasons, I do not believe that dictatorship is a lasting form of scientific society-unless (but this proviso is important) it can become world-wide.”

