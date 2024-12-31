The writing of this piece has taken a much longer time than anticipated. But it had to be written at the end of this year 2024. In order to let readers know why the frequency of new articles on this platform has gone down. But also in order to give credit, where credit is due.

Coping with the situation of a world in crisis is not always easy. Art and its object, beauty, is needed to educate and cultivate a soul which otherwise would run the risk of sustaining damage from what is going on in this world.

Friedrich Schiller, the great Poet of Freedom, has helped me personally to understand that adversity and even tragedy are not exceptional to the times we live in. However, it is man’s destiny to conquer fear and passion and become truly free (instead of following ‘a momentary dream of freedom’) by developing within him the power to “achieve an objective distance from the sensible world which otherwise weighs down on us like a dead object, pressing us down like a blind force. This distance gives us the power to transform the material world into a free work of our own intellect, and exert dominion over it through ideas.” This power is developed through an aesthetical education, of which the study of universal history is an integral part.

Schiller wrote:

“Only from history will you learn to set a value on the goods from which habit and unchallenged possession so easily deprive our gratitude; priceless, precious goods, upon which the blood of the best and the most noble clings, goods which had to be won by the hard work of so many generations! And who among you, in whom a bright spirit is conjugated with a feeling heart, could bear this high obligation in mind, without a silent wish being aroused in him to pay that debt to coming generations which he can no longer discharge to those past? A noble desire must glow in us to also make a contribution out of our means to this rich bequest of truth, morality, and freedom which we received from the world past, and which we must surrender once more, richly enlarged, to the world to come, and, in this eternal chain which winds itself through all human generations, to make firm our ephemeral existence. However different the destinies may be which await you in society, all of you can contribute something to this! A path toward immortality has been opened up to every achievement, to the true immortality, I mean, where the deed lives and rushes onward, even if the name of the author should remain behind.”

Two voices who have been reluctant to fall in line behind “leaders of the Freedom Movement”, and instead have done their own research, have contributed a lot to my personal understanding of the paradoxies and discrepancies within the number of narratives which were offered for consumption by ‘authorities’ of both ‘main stream’ and ‘freedom movement’ alike.

Core message of Dr. Jonathan J. Couey, Gigaohm Biological

The amount of hostility which Mark Kulacz (

) and Dr. Jonathan Couey (

) have received has been staggering. It is my intent to thank both of them for their important work! Both, Mark and Jonathan, are controversial with many for their individuality. Both are human, which is to acknowledge the flaws in both of them. You can criticize the language they use (which is not poetic, for the most part). But if you do, you can not ignore that fact that both of them may have reason to be angry, or even bitter. One has lost a child, the other one a career, because of “the pandemic”. And both have been more or less stone-walled for their research, as well as ridiculed and attacked. Which should make you wonder why.

Following recent presentations from both Mark Kulacz, on the history of the Human Genome Project and its connection to major events in recent U.S. History, such as 9/11, and Jonathan Couey, at the Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International, it was about time, I felt, to honor both researchers for the evidence which they keep piling up.

And it is that evidence which should be given rigorous scrutiny!

Kulaczs has produced a short, 30 minutes video in which he dropped a lot of names, and put a lot of dots on the map, which need connecting beyond what was covered by the video’s title. It is astonishing what amount of coincidences you would have to believe in to not feel offended by the official accounts of History which are being taught in High School, college or even university level to this day.

Watch on Housatonic Peertube

Erich Traub, Head of the German Divison for Biological Warfare on Insel Riems during WWII, directly reporting to Heinrich Himmler, ‘Reichsfuehrer’ of the SS, has been a protege of the Rockefeller Institute for Medical Research during the early 1930s, was brought back to the U.S. during Operation Paper Clip after WWII, and worked on Vaccine Development. Traub was mentored by Richard Shope, who also worked with (and mentored Alice Elizabeth Moore, who was not only close with Hilary Koprowski and Joshua Lederberg, but also with Henry A. Kissinger.

The Vatican was instrumental in helping Nazi war criminals escape to South America. But not only Nazis. Hilary Koprowski was also helped to get to Brazil, where he would end up working for the Rockefeller Institute and the Yellow Fever Vaccine.

Koprowski continued to be a door-opener at the Vatican for the rest of his life. Koprowski also contributed to the 1962 CIBA Symposium on “Man and his Future”, in which mere 17 years after the liberation of Auschwitz, where Josef Mengele conducted experiments on Humans, the need for and desirability of Eugenic Selection and Genetic Engineering of Humans were broadly discussed (without noted objection from any of the many participants). One of the contributors to these discussions at the CIBA conference was Joshua Lederberg, who would continue to be a link in all matters biological between U.S. governments and oligarchs such as the Rockefellers until the late 1990s. The Rockefeller-Kissinger connection is equally well documented. Mark Kulacz has contributed a connection between Alice E. Moore and Kissinger.

The Human Genome Project, as Kulacz has shown, was closely connected to the 9/11 Amerithrax incident, which, he suspects, did not go according to plan. In any case in and around 2001 much of what was used as a tool to demolish democratic freedoms and Human Rights was implemented.

As for the Vatican: Not only did the Papal Scientific Academy (which may be where the notebooks of Josef Mengle are kept) stay in close contact with many of the players who would drive the global Genetic Agenda. Pope Francis, who put an African Cardinal, Peter Turkson, in charge of the Papal Scientific Academy, came out in favor of the genetic injections “to fight against Covid”. When in 2021 the “Global Covid Summit” met in the Italian Senate in Rome, one of the prominent “Freedom Fighters”, Dr. Robert Malone, met with Cardinal Turkson. Of course, as Kulacz points out in his extensive documention on Malone, the “inventor of mRNA” was already in close proximity of the 9/11-Amerithrax events in an around 2001.

Hmm.

In this context the early warnings against “Transfection” by Jonathan Couey, and his personal voyage to discover that “RNA cannot pandemic” - which would make all of the “Pandemic Preparedness Planning” obsolte which Malone so viciously defends - are highly significant hypothesis.

Oh, by the way: The title of this piece, ‘Hypothesizing the Higher Hypothesis’, is taken from another great soul, who for much of his life worked tirelessly against the Oligarchy, and in particular against Henry Kissinger: Lyndon H. LaRouche, who understood not only the destructive nature of the British System, but also how classical art. and philosophy is needed to advance Humanity. No surpise: as an opponent to the British System, and its global machinations and hybris, Larouche has been labelled right-wing, anti-semitic and worse. As have many others since. Maybe it has to do with the fact that Mr. Larouche, who passed away in 2019, and his colleagues, were very outspoken about the British Intelligence operations which set up secret societies all over the world. Including B’nai B’rith.