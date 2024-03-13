What is 'The Zone of Interest about'?
Andrew Barr, Founder of "Jews for Justice", has published a remarkable piece about this years Acadamy Awards Winner for Best International Film, and what it can teach us. Everyone should read it.
“It's often said that people who allowed themselves to fall for the COVID narrative did so not on account of reason but on account of emotion, and that because they have not been reasoned into their position they cannot be reasoned out of it: they can only be worked on through their emotions. ‘The Zone of Interest’ is a powerful film capable of triggering the emotional response necessary to wake people up to what’s happening in the world today. Everyone should see it.” —
Uwe - I want to thank you, you have been the chief writer on substack to point me clearly in the direction of 'Good Germans' and what is happening now. I have since read the book - "they thought they were free - germany 1933-1945 by M Mayer.
So much is explained.
Here is a rap song soon to be released by yours truly inspired 100% by your substack piece.
Good Germans by Thumbnail Green
Intro
He who will not learn from history is fucken doomed to repeat it now I’m bleedin’
I can feel it
Verse 1
(sung)Wait wait I got a 4 inch deep cut to my hurts
‘Good Germans’ murderous but worse
Stood burdens turning’ us perverse
Good Germans zombie converts
(rapped)Lonely in my head like a hermit up top
Servin’ terse words like a barfly doin’ shots
Heart’s a crimes scene
Charts that I’ve seen
Not good - maybe why I’ve been a
Pissed dissident Tiananmen Square
Government give me a thousand mile stare - Yeah
Population is the tank, tanking birth rate
Hate to say Jikki-leak n Yeadon told you to wait
Bait n switch DoD Mafia
sneaky Deagle Eagle Comin’ after ya
Miss Watt and Latypova
bringin’ receipts Not gunna roll over
Not playin’ dead, Not backin’ down, I won’t shut up
Not leaving’ town
Dude aint no fuckin’ cooker just because I snort data like a hooker
Chorus
Good Germans
It’s a new day
Good Germans
Givin’ history away
Good Germans
Livin the dream
Good Germans
On the same team
(total machine)
Verse 2
No apologies amnesty hurts
‘Good Germans’ murderous but worse
Their nervousness brain bursts
Nuremberg now last was first
Menticide gettin’ done with the ritual
Tribal bonds still so habitual
More throb than sex and food and drugs
Your mob will hex you moved to thugs
Rest up wheezy Jimmy want you dead
Dare leave the group you’ve lost your head
That’s where I’m rocking’ it-
so outside
though now hide
In plain sight I’d -
Tried to abide but why? My side
still right denied
I cried inside the lies
Good Germans don’t ask
Good Germans zig heil with a mask
Chorus x 2
(eb)Good Germans
It’s a new day
Good Germans
Givin’ history away
Good Germans
Livin the dream
Good Germans
On the same team
(total machine)
Verse 3
Wait - I got a 4 inch deep cut to my hurts
Broken heart’s never been worse
Cold dwelling’ in hell now me n my mates don’t gel with the circle of fifths oh well
Have a drink Thumbnail - your so uptight
Why you talkin’ politics this late at night
Good Germans know life goes on
for winners it’s history the others are gone