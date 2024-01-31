The AfD is supposedly the only opposition in the German Parliament which was willing to stand for a critical review and re-appraisal of totalitarian policies implemented during the Covid-crisis. This badge of honor received a serious blow when, following a two-day symposium in the halls of the German parliament, the Bundestag, Dr. Mike Yeadon was censored. Yeadon, who had spoken on invitation by the AfD working group for health and its chair, Martin Sichert, MP, was cut not only from a real-time-recording of the two-day symposium’s upload on YouTube. The presentation, which lasted about 22 Minutes, was completely embargoed by the AfD, to the extent that they wouldn’t even hand over a recording to Dr. Yeadon himself.

The AfD claimed that Yeadon’s talk had been too toxic to be released, even though the decision, which was taken by the Party leadership, came as a surprise to the working group which had hosted the symposium. The party leadership claimed to be acting out of fear for their You-Tube channel, and for being accused of promoting conspiracy theories.

It is exactly that what the AfD has now been accused of in a recent TV program on German Public Television Network ARD. And the act of censoring Yeadon features prominently in the report, to the extend that the “journalists” (who assembled what clearly is a hit-piece) are able to broadcast that “apparently there do exist limits which even the AfD is not prepared to exceed”, going on to qoute fragments of the leaked recording of the interpreters version in German of Yeadon’s presentation (which remains sealed by the AfD to this day.

5-minute excerpt from the SWR-program whose German title in English reads “Revenge for Corona - How far will radical Anti-Vaxxers go”, aired on Jan, 30, 2024 .

The whole piece is about 30 minutes long. It is remarkable for various reasons.

First of all, the AfD-Symposium’s censorship features as the climax of a piece which is designed to portray anyone asking questions not just as anti-vaxx, but as potentially violent. In this respect, it is an absolute disgrace that the AfD chose to censor Yeadon, who is anything but a proponent of violence. All the journalists can do is to frame Yeadon for urging the population to resist “tyrants”. Gandhi also called for resistance, as did Martin Luther King jr.. They, as does Dr. Yeadon, spoke of civil disobedience.

Therefore the AfD is under an even bigger obligation to finally release Dr. Yeadon’s talk, so that everyone can convince themselves of this fact.

By now every honest man and woman in the AfD must understand, that you can not comply your way out of totalitarianism. Corrupt media and politics will always find a way to justify censorship. Open debate is the only way out! Even Sucharit Bhakdi continues to be used by main-stream media to slander criticism. It is an illusion to think that being your own censor will benefit you in any way.

But there is also more reason to question the integrity of the AfD. If the report is correct then the AfD has made a deliberate decision to not distribute Dr. Yeadon’s talk at all on any of their media channels. This begs the question why the party continues to embargo the recording, instead of handing it over to Dr. Yeadon?

Why else did they invite Dr. Yeadon in the first place?

Reckless talk

Dr. Heinrich Fiechtner is a medical doctor who was founding member of the AfD, but later left the party which he said was too soft on anti-semitism. Fiechtner gave an extensive interview to the journalists, in which he recklessly engages in talk about “capital punishment”. The whole Fiechtner-case is central to the report, taking up more than 12 of a total of 36 minutes screen time.

Thomas Dietz is a Member of Parliament for the AfD. He features prominently in the report, saying “I want to hear the sound of handcuffs clicking on them”, which enables the “journalist” to follow suit, saying “Strong verbiage in the halls of parliament”. If anything, it is reckless use of verbiage on the part of AfD politicians (or those who were formerly aligned with the AfD) that make it at all possible for the “journalists” to assemble their dubious piece.

The “Journalists”

Speaking of Journalists. The piece is presented by Lisa Hüttl, who has had a career as director for a YouTube-True-Crime-Doku-Series, and as an author for the “Dokutainment”-Series “100% Berlin”. Hüttl uses her professional “expertise” to make sure her own appearance during the productions is ample in quantity, stylish and in full-4k-HD. Oh, yes, she also worked on the editorial team of a Comedy show as recent as April 2022. Hilarious.

From programs such as Operation Mockingbird it is documented by congressional record that the CIA has used “several hundred foreign individuals around the world who provide intelligence for the CIA and at times attempt to influence opinion through the use of covert propaganda”.

Excerpt from Vol. 1 of the Report #755 for the 94th Congress (Church Committee Report), p. 455, documenting the practice of subversion of News Media by Intelligence Services in the past. This is not to claim that something similar is still ongoing. Who knows?

The Expert

The report employs the expertise of Josef Holnburger as an “Expert on Extremism”. He is on the record stating that a review of Covid policies can not succeed as it is dominated by people who “go about it with a world view of conspiracy ideology” and who cannot be convinced that there has not been “a cover-up of hundreds of thousands of deaths”. Holnburger is founding director of CeMAS, Center for Monitoring, Analysis and Strategy, which according to its website “brings together years of interdisciplinary expertise in the fields of conspiracy ideologies, disinformation, anti-Semitism and right-wing extremism.”

However, as shown in this previous article, CeMAS has been active repeatedly in attempts to silence critics of totalitarian and possibly genocidal policies.

Josef Holnburger, who featured in the TV-program that defames Dr. Yeadon, is founding director of CeMAS, an organization funded by a Foundation set up by heirs from J.A. Benckiser chemical company, which had a very disturbing Nazi past. Like in the TV show, Holnburger and CeMAS seem to be eager to shut down, rather than enable debate.

The report presents 3 cases of news reports where acts of violence had been alledged to have been motivated by the perpetrators having been radicalized by Covid-deniers and anti-vaxxers. Even if those cases were indeed as they were reported, it is striking how much weight the program assigns to these in contrast to an uncritical statement as matter of fact of 127 cases of death reported after 64 Million Covid vaccinations to the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (PEI), which is subject to polictical directives by the German Government. It has been one of many core criticisms that government agencies such as the PEI acted out of political motivation, violating their duty by law to serve the interests of the public.

What to make of all of it?

The whole thing seems to be a complete set-up. It is very likely that all fits in perfectly well with an ongoing polarization of German politics and the German society as a whole.

The AfD has been a threat to financial oligarchs who control the world’s central banks “We are united in the knowledge that the crisis of the last weeks was only able to come about because political decision makers ignored visible warning signs. We are united in the worry that politicians are driven by events and that they do not have sufficient time to evaluate the consequences of their actions and we are united in the self-criticism that economists did not make themselves heard in Germany in recent years.” — Plenary of Economists, 2010 It is the same group of oligarchs which Mike Yeadon has called out repeatedly, as he did in Berlin. The AfD very likely has been neutralized in its potential of causing trouble for the oligarchy by, firstly, just calling them “right wing” (which would only have worked for a short time, if at all), and, secondly, by having the party be infiltrated by actual operatives who stirr up the pot every once in a while to provide evidence of “right wing extremism”.

It so happens that the AfD started as a “party with economic expertise and scientific authority (Professorenpartei)” which did “not table a ‘principled objection’ to European integration.” It was in fact an organization which was very much in line with “soft eurosceptics” groups, and joined “European Conservatives and Reformists group in the European Parliament in 2014 to which the British Conservative Party also” belonged. As such, the AfD stood for a return to national or regional currencies, which was clearly a threat to globalist Financial elites, as it would have made a highjacking of political decision-making much more complicated. “Breaking up the single currency” was therefore the threat.

When a scholar wrote in 2015 that “the AfD is in danger of being undermined by the far right,” he may have been part of predictive programming. He certainly testified that the party has not been “far right” by then.

As was documented by the German Constitutional Court in a landmark decision on an attempt to ban another right-wing-extremist party, NPD, in 2003, Germany’s intelligence community is on the record for having had a controlling influence over political organisations the government seeks to ban as “unconstitutional”.

What this means is not necessarily that the AfD was, or is, in fact controlled by the German authorities. It does, however, urge caution to take any government seriously, which tries to outlaw a party as right-wing extremist, that has started off as well-argued opposition against the interests of globalist policies that are continuing to this day. The AfD was allowed to oppose Covid measures (after an initial stand-down in early 2020). When it became clear that protest was indeed going to grow, the AfD was allowed “to oppose” or to open up for and align with “genuine Freedom Fighters”. This is to say that , of course, there are probably many good people in the AfD, certainly many, many good people among the voters, who see no other hope than the AfD. However, few of those who lead the party have spoken up when it mattered. The AfD was not allowed to “go all the way”. The party has to play its part “for the team” and stifle dissent where it really hurts. Maybe Dr. Yeadon’s talk did hurt, and an “order” was given to strike it down. It is also possible that Yeadon was invited precisely because he would be saying what he said. This would imply that the whole “AfD-bashing” which started in early 2024 with revelations of “secret meetings” and “racial genetics” serves the purpose of breaking up the resistance against the totalitarian agenda by exposing “right wing extremism” on the one hand, and “hatred, revenge and violence” on the other hand.

What is, or is not, fact is hard to tell. However, it is clear that the whole situation has the fingerprints of intelligence agencies all over it.

It is of note that the organization which “scooped” the “secret plan against Germany”, Correctiv, is linked to billionaire Pierre Omidyar, and receives money from facebook/meta and the German government (amongst others). Correctiv has also collaborated with the Cum-Ex-Files, “exposing” the scandal that keeps German Chancelor Olaf Scholz on his toes.

It does not seem coincidental that on Holocaust Remembrance Day, January 27, 2024, hundreds of thousands of Germans heeded the call of the German Government to “remain visible, and audible, against hatred against Human Beings.”

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz was recognizing that Never Again Is Now? He joined a pledge to remember? The same man who is unable to remember details of him meeting with international Bankers who had schemed to defraud taxpayers all over Europe by the billions of EUR in the “Cum-Ex-Scandal”. We can assume that Scholz got the memo “not to forget”. He knows that there are others, who may remember.