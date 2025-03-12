is the founder of

. His work has a proven track record of asking questions which need to be asked. Now he has taken up

about the impossibility of RNA pandemics occurring, which have been used to usher in a strict regime of “testing” which if anything is a fool-proof way of collecting genetic information of the whole population, as well as a public buy-in to injections of foreign genetic material.

Cohen, a regular contributor to the REDACTED program, on March 6th had an appearance on that show (which has 2.61 Million subscribers), in which he was asked to explain the detail of how RFKjr did “ignore one of his top avisors during the pandemic”.

I am happy that Dan Cohen was able to raise this crucial question about Kennedy’s integrity to a level where millions of subscriber can see it. For it is deeply shocking that Kennedy should not understand the implications of Couey’s concern about the general possibility of pandemics. It is this premise of an ostensibly existing threat from possible global pandemics that most of the infringements, or abolitions of Human Rights, are based upon. To not thoroughly investigate those premises when somebody who was essential for the writing of his latest book, is not what any responsible leader would do.

So why does Mr. Kennedy do just that?

As for how much I agree with Dr. Couey:

Dan Cohen went on to do an interview with Dr. Couey for Dan Cohen’s Uncaptured Media, the raw recording of which is on Dr. Couey’s channel “Gigaohm Biological”.

In this, Couey criticizes those who take Depopulation agendas seriously. He says, that this was overblown (my word), and that it was about changing the way the Health system works, because they do not have to kill us, because the population pyramid is tipping over.

I would rather Mr Couey be a little more reluctant about dismissing such scenarios outright. The way he reacts is similar to what he criticizes other people for, such as Denis Rancourt, who for Couey dismisses the significance of the population pyramid too readily.

He, Couey, as well as Mark Kulacz and others have shown that there are disturbing continuities of essentially malthusian, Ueber-Menschen attitudes around. Just in the same way as it would be a sin to not question Mr Kennedy on his ignorance of Couey’s concerns about the pandemic scam, it would also be a sin to assume that those plans to relieve “mother earth” from an ostensible “burden” of too many useless people are no longer what certain elites are planning for.

Why? Because those “ideas”, which are real thought-crimes, are hatched over multiple generations, and are easily disguised as being merely “about money”, or “power”, or “the health system”. It takes a historical perspective to expose them.

Here is the transcript of the clip posted above:

Natali: All right. But did RFK Jr. ignore one of his top advisors during the pandemic? Dr. Jay Cooey helped RFK Jr. write his book about the pandemic. And he says that he told RFK Jr. that his work showed that the pandemic could not have happened naturally. And he was shrugged off and ignored. Now, given that RFK Jr.'s promises as the head of Health and Human Services is that he will explore all avenues when it comes to scientific analysis, is this story something that will give us pause that perhaps there are things that RFK Jr. is prone to ignore? Well, Dan Cohen from Uncaptured Media has been in touch with Dr. Couey, and he brings us this story. Dan, thank you so much. Can you... Give us the background of how you came across Dr. Tui's work, and what his claims are.

Dan Cohen: Well, I started to suspect that the idea of a pandemic was questionable by my research on, in particular, the lab leak story. And what I saw is that not only the lab leak, but the natural origin story, both sides of this were basically being promoted by... Deep state mouthpieces, whether it was, you know, USAID and any defunded outlets on one side. And then at the same time, having fact checkers say that that the other side was false. You know, the intelligence agency saying that. we think maybe it came from a lab, or we didn't think it come from a lab, or Tom Cotton, or whoever it was, President Trump in his first term, saying it came from a lab. And then the fact checkers would say: “No, no, no, it definitely did not come from a lab, but not definitely, we don't know.”

And this has gone on for years and years. And so I started to look at the way – and we've discussed this at UNREDACTED before – the way death certificates, for example, were flipped on their head. They created a new way of writing death certificates specifically for COVID-19 in order to inflate the death count.

The same thing with PCR testing, which is – Everyone just accepted that you stick this thing up your nose and it magically tells you if there's a virus, a specific virus there. There's a huge amount of fraud that went along with that. And so I started to suspect that maybe this thing is not what they're saying.

I ended up being… I got in touch with Jonathan J. Couey, who was a professor, an academic biologist at the University of Pittsburgh. He was fired for correctly saying that the COVID jabs are something called transfections. And that's a term that is not used in media much, but that's what it was from the start.

It wasn't a new technology. It was something that actually existed. But my question was, is this thing even biologically possible? Because everything I'm seeing suggests it's not. And Jonathan J. Couey, his position was that this was actually biologically impossible, so that basically an RNA virus, this is his position, cannot create a pandemic. And Jonathan Couey, he ended up…, he was hired by RFK jr to write the book… to help write and research the book “The Wuhan Cover-Up” which was RFK's big book on supposedly how the lab leak happened. And in the middle of writing this book Jay Couey, who really was very confident that the SARS-CoV-2 did come from the lab in Wuhan, he had basically gone back to the start and he realized that this is all biologically impossible, that it's nonsense.

And he went to, well, … let's… actually, we have a clip of him explaining what happened here. Let's maybe we can run that.

“‘This book would not have been possible without the expertise and invaluable insights provided by Jonathan Jay Couey…’ and then a bunch of other people. First name that he mentioned. Not only that but I'm in the index and I'm quoted in that book six times. The last quote in that book is that they wouldn't even need a virus to do this. Acknowledgement: Jonathan J. Couey being the first of all the people Robert Kennedy jr mentions in his book. It is meant to be a book about a Cover-Up. Or is the book a Cover-Up? Now the thing that he won't tell you and won't talk to me about anymore and Children's Health Defense, I believe actually fired me for, is that I think that these people are covering this up. I taught them, before this book was published, I taught all of the people that worked on this book, the biology that I'm going to teach you now, in much more detail, with much more questions and many more arguments. And I won them all. And you're not going to find any evidence of that in this book, because, as Bobby told me to my face, ‘this is not the book for those answers’. And I'm sorry, but if we're going to save America, we need those answers right now!”

Clayton: So, Dan, I'm just curious. Why? Just a simple question. Why?

DC: Well, that's the million-dollar question, Clayton. I mean, he is credited, as he said there, as the first person in the acknowledgments without whom the book would not have been possible. And he says at the end of the book that you don't actually even need a virus to do what was done. So...

The fact that he ignored his own top advisor and told him this is not the book for that is a big scandal, in my opinion. And now... RFK has ascended to very powerful position. He's the head of HHS, and it seems like he's playing, well, to put it nicely, he's playing politics.

So, I mean, this is a question that I think RFK needs to be asked directly: “Why did you ignore your own top advisor whom you credited in your book as... ‘This book would have been impossible without him’?”

And I think more people need to reach out to Jonathan J. Couey and ask him what he thinks and ask him to explain, well, why do you think this?

I'm not a biologist or virologist. Personally, I can't assess those claims. I don't have the scientific background, but he definitely should be heard out!

Natali: Right. And so the thing about, you know,… I had I had a lot of hope in RFK Jr. as in this powerful position. I have not seen fluoride mandate that he promised on the day one of the Trump administration. And now he put out this week something that said that anti-Semitism is one of the great threats to our national health. And obviously... Where's the science that shows that? Do you think… I mean, I don't want to see him play politics. And now we have evidence that that's happening. So what's your take on that?

DC: Well, you know, in 2023, when I first started to see RFK had a very pro-Israel position, in contrast to all of his talk about the tyranny during the COVID era and lockdowns and mandates, that suggested to me: “if he does not see what's happening, you know, the Gaza Strip or the West Bank as tyranny, where in the Gaza Strip, people are... surrounded by remote control machine guns, that is the picture of tyranny, then there's something that is not right or not honest.” And if you remember in January 2023, the piece that we did here on REDACTED, we did a big piece on, in fact, a series on Peter Hotez. And Peter Hotez partnered with the Israel Lobby outfit the Anti-Defamation League claiming that RFKjr was spreading dangerous misinformation, and he got… he took credit publicly and got RFK kicked off of meta, so facebook and instagram he got him suspended by those by those platforms.

And then he partnered with the ADL and said… this is they said “anti-vax is a new form of anti-Semitism”, which is obviously just total nonsense. If you're if you're critical or you question like pharmaceutical products, then you hate Jews. That's completely insane and frankly, insulting. Honestly, they're just exploiting anti-Semitism.

So now it comes full circle, because RFK is basically tacitly partnered with Peter Hotez, who got him censored by creating some interagency task force and claiming that anti-Semitism — which he just means criticism of Israel — is some kind of public health crisis in our universities and college campuses. And so this is another... clear indicator or clear evidence that RFK is playing politics.

It's not about public health. It's not about saving our children or actually stopping antisemitism or anything like that. And so it's I've been very skeptical and critical of him basically since I first saw that. That suggested to me or demonstrated to me that he's not the principled figure that he portrayed himself as.