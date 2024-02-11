Talking to an American audience about politics and history of Europe is a challenge. Why is it relevant for what is going on in the U.S.? Well, I was asked to explain to Ginger and Dr. Peter Breggin, who had invited me as a guest on their show for „America Out Loud pulse“ after they had read my post „Follow the Science. The Path to undo History.“ It turned out to be a very lively and interesting conversation. Please take a moment to check it out.