Since these pages were first created in an attempt to help promote Vera Sharav’s documentary “Never Again Is Now Global” 15 month ago, the aim of my work has undergone a change in scope I would not have thought possible even a year ago. But here we are: NATO affiliated Generals of the German Bundeswehr have been deliberating attacking and destroying Russian infrastructure. The possibility of a Nuclear Holocaust, which Nobel Laureate Elie Wiesel and the Presidential Commission on the Holocaust under his direction warned against in 1979, has returned to center stage from which it seemed to have been banned for good following the rapprochement of the 1980s between East and West, and the subsequent fall of the Soviet Union.

35 years later, the unthinkable needs to be considered yet again. German Air Force Generals are discussing an attack on Russian infrastucture. This in itself would already be possible justification for a preemptive strike of Russia against those units. But even if Russia would only retaliate after such an attack, it would automatically mean war between NATO and Russia, because any attack on any member state will trigger the alliance’s “collective defense” status according to Article 5 of the NATO Treaty.

German generals, or their superiors ordering such a planning operation, seem to not have learnt anything from History. And no, for this it does not make a difference that Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, for also this event needs to be assessed on the background of plans to integrate Ukraine into NATO against Russian objections and strongest warnings. This move, which was effectively launched with the Maidan-Coup in 2014, escalated with aggressive policies pressing ahead with growing NATO influence in Ukraine. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz disclosed last week that NATO soldiers might already be engaged, for which indiscretion the news about the German generals might just have been a tit-for-tat, according to German observers.

Should you have difficulties to wrap your head around such lunacy as performed now by so-called “leaders of the free world”, it might be useful to take a look at an essential question:

“What is and to what End do we study Universal History?”

In 1789, German poet and philosopher Friedrich Schiller, was appointed Professor of History at the University of Jena. His inaugural lecture was dedicated to the question “What is and to what end to we study Universal History?” Whilst it is strongly recommended to read the whole lecture (as well as his other theoretical texts on historical science as a precondition for mankind to develop its human potential), it shall be sufficient for this article to refer to Schiller’s closing remarks to his students. He not only summarizes that an appreciation of “the goods from which habit and unchallenged possession so easily deprive our gratitude” can only be achieved by studying (and understanding) history, but also calls on humanity to pay forward “the debt to coming generations which (we) can no longer discharge to those past.”

“All preceding ages, without knowing it or aiming at it, have striven to bring about our human century. Ours are all the treasures which diligence and genius, reason and experience, have finally brought home in the long age of the world. Only from history will you learn to set a value on the goods from which habit and unchallenged possession so easily deprive our gratitude; priceless, precious goods, upon which the blood of the best and the most noble clings, goods which had to be won by the hard work of so many generations! And who among you, in whom a bright spirit is conjugated with a feeling heart, could bear this high obligation in mind, without a silent wish being aroused in him to pay that debt to coming generations which he can no longer discharge to those past? A noble desire must glow in us to also make a contribution out of our means to this rich bequest of truth, morality, and freedom which we received from the world past, and which we must surrender once more, richly enlarged, to the world to come, and, in this eternal chain which winds itself through all human generations, to make firm our ephemeral existence. However different the destinies may be which await you in society, all of you can contribute something to this!”



— Friedrich Schiller, “What is, and to what end do we study Universal History”

As for the take-away for the German Generals: I recommend they watch this highly educating lecture/interview of

on the

.