Oligarchies depend on War, Psy-Ops to rule - Beauty, Truth & Reason lead us out
In Episode 350 of Quantum Nurse Grace Asagra's Podcast Uwe Alschner explaines how working with Vera Sharav shifted his awareness of how History is being taught - and instrumentalised
Uwe Alschner
Jan 25, 2024