Musk, Malone & the Deep State v. Dr. Yeadon ?
In a recent discussion on "Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret" I had the honor to discuss recent troubling events regarding the "Freedom Movement"
Canadian Patriot editor Matthew Ehret has a new show on TNT Radio, called “Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret”. I recommend you follow the show on a regular basis. I was invited by Matt to discuss the recent events of censorship against Dr. Mike Yeadon in the parliaments of Germany, Croatia and Westminster in the context of historical parallels.
Never Again Is Now is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Thanks for the interview.
I used to like Matt Ehret but then he defended China's lockdowns saying that they were afraid of it being targeted at the Han Chinese. WTF
He also didn't know that the Russian sputnik shots were pretty much as dangerous as Astra shots. WTF
He now knows that this was bullshit, based on Denis Rancourt and others factual analysis.
He suffers from the same hero worship, except for Eastern oligarchs.
I wonder if he now sees that both Russia and China were complicit in this scam demic, by following the western propaganda. Probably not.
He's like those naive Trump supporters that forget that Trump still kept fauci on board and started operation warp speed to create the clot shots.
I can't listen to someone who denies harm on one side and then complains about the other side. Team sports in politics is regressive and doesn't give me hope.
good interview, basically following the leads of what your readers know from your writings here, but regarding the history of AfD and the "capture" of the party, very interesting points to be warned and alerts (with this scheme from the german intelligence to infiltrate and conduce partys and popular movements, to use them to the political agende of the regime...or the political lobbystic agenda).
The only disappoint for me, was Matt (who I respect and follow his publications), frame the unrefutable genocide in Gaza (Never Again is happening again on our watch) as "the war in Gaza"... he could added his voice to help to stop this atrocity: each sand grain is important to a cause.