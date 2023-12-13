Canadian Patriot editor Matthew Ehret has a new show on TNT Radio, called “Connecting the Dots with Matt Ehret”. I recommend you follow the show on a regular basis. I was invited by Matt to discuss the recent events of censorship against Dr. Mike Yeadon in the parliaments of Germany, Croatia and Westminster in the context of historical parallels.

Klick on image to listen to my discussion with Matt Ehret on “Connecting the Dots”. Klick here to watch the video recording.