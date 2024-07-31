Even in 2024 Robert Malone still does not question, let alone rule out, transfection of kids
Jonathan Couey with yet another piece of evidence of how Robert Malone is distracting the audience from the real issue: Transfection of Healthy Humans is criminally negligent, at best.
This is a clip from Gigaohm Biological highlighting how Robert Malone, in 2024, still dances around “risk/benefit-ratios” having to be assessed for Informed Consent.
Dr. Jonathan Couey rightly points out that Mr. Malone, who due to his professional expertise should know better, goes about arguing various dimensions of “risk stratification”. However, he only does so for the dimensions of “virus” vs. “vaccince”, which he continues to euphemize. He does not at all talk about the lack of any rationale for permanently transfecting healthy children (or any healthy human, for that matter).
Follow Gigaohm Biological.
JJ is great! You should also check out Mark Kulach. Not sure about that spelling. Housatonic ITS is his YT channel.
Malone was bullshit from the start when he "came out".
His claim of vaccine damage is ridiculous. As a vaccinologist, he knows there's no long term data... Also he must have known that the lipids used gave huge issues.
https://robc137.substack.com/p/years-before-mrna-and-spike-protein
Or perhaps he was a real idiot... Same thing, why listen to him?
Even a month or two later after challenging things he was still saying the shots were good for seniors and even fkin dared to say it was ok for pregnant women before the 3rd trimester.
Again, as a vaccinologist he fkin knows they didn't test it on pregnant women.
Someone asked him in a q+a on Alison Morrow's show about the 1984 vaccine law that indemnifies pharma from lawsuits and again, somehow he didn't know this despite being in the business?
I wouldn't be surprised if he wasn't even really in the field and just a spook.