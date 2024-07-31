This is a clip from Gigaohm Biological highlighting how Robert Malone, in 2024, still dances around “risk/benefit-ratios” having to be assessed for Informed Consent.

Dr. Jonathan Couey rightly points out that Mr. Malone, who due to his professional expertise should know better, goes about arguing various dimensions of “risk stratification”. However, he only does so for the dimensions of “virus” vs. “vaccince”, which he continues to euphemize. He does not at all talk about the lack of any rationale for permanently transfecting healthy children (or any healthy human, for that matter).

Follow Gigaohm Biological.