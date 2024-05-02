Discussion: Why it is important to question "Leaders of the Movement" - The Intricacies of the Cases of Reiner Fuellmich and others
Invitation for Paid Subscribers: We will discuss why it is necessary to get to the bottom of conflicts of interests or doubts of personal credibility
The seminar is intended to offer paid subscribers an insight into why I do research on the credibility of prominent “leaders” of the Medical Freedom Movement.
The world is at a crossroads. Politics (governments) have long been corrupted. Never has corruption shown its ugly face more cynically than during the so called pandemic. So it is necessary to work towards ending corruption and restoring morality in politics. However, correcting political problems can not be done without a credible pledge to truth.
Truth is beauty.
As Friedrich Schiller wrote in his Aesthetical Letters: “in order to solve the political problem in experience,” one “must take the path through the aesthetical, because it is beauty through which one proceeds to freedom.”
Join me as a paid subscriber on Saturday, May 4th, 2024, at 2p.m. Eastern
Never Again Is Now is a reader-supported publication. To join me in this discussion, consider becoming a paid subscriber.
Link below.