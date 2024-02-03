The following is from comments which I made on a piece that

case. I admire Celia’s work and greatly appreciate her investigational prowess! She has announced she is writing a larger piece about the case at the moment. There are certainly many aspects which need looking into in this murky affair.

However, I dared to ask Celia to devote some time and effort to investigate the question of why that money (which Fuellmich said was obtained fraudulently by his adversaries before he was arrested) would have gone in the direction it did. Why were the 1.3 million going to the people (Antonia Fischer and Justus Hoffman) who had left the CIC almost a year earlier? And why did nobody learn of this before Reiner Fuellmich was apprehended in Mexico? When money from house sales get paid out by a notary the seller must get notified. This would have been long before the 2023 arrest, no?

After all, the underlying issue about funds belonging to the CIC was one between Reiner Fuellmich and Viviane Fischer dating back to the summer of 2022. By then the two had been leading the CIC on their own, the former members, Hoffmann and A. Fischer, had long since left. Why would Reiner Fuellmich allow his house to be sold and the return be paid out to people with whom there was no connection anymore? Or was there?

Wait! It was those people with whom he - not Viviane Fischer - had lead the ill-fated “class action effort” ( for which many more millions were paid as advance down-payment by potential plaintiffs). Where did that money go? Where is that money? Where was that money in the meantime? Is there a connection to any possible obligation Reiner Fuellmich might have been under versus his former business partners in the “class action” suit? Why has Reiner Fuellmich been accusing just Viviane Fischer publicly until he was arrested? Why did he go to the German Consulate? Who knew about him going there? Who tipped the German authorities off about Reiner Fuellmich going to the consulate?

Sure, Reiner Fuellmich has been leading the effort of bringing light into what is going on via the work in the CIC. But others contributed, among them Wolfgang Wodarg, Renate Holzeisen and Ulrike Kämmerer, who were in on the talks with Reiner Fuellmich about the money which was donated and belonged to the CIC, and which the CIC needed. Those talks had been ongoing for several weeks in the background, and many involved had gotten the impression that something was wrong with how Reiner Fuellmich acted during these private talks. I am not in possession of those messages, but I had access to large parts of that conversation, covering a number of weeks around July and August 2022.

It had to be Viviane Fischer to make a public announcement on September 2nd when the Committee had been off-air for two weeks and people were beginning to wonder what was going on. Who else should have without raising even more eyebrows? It was just Reiner Fuellmich and her who were “anchors” of the CIC.

What V. Fischer said was quite “neutral, matter-of factly”. That Reiner Fuellmich was for the time being not going to be included, as there were questions that needed to be cleared beforehand. Look it up on odysee. She did NOT accuse Reiner Fuellmich of anything. Shortly afterwards, Reiner Fuellmich started attacking Viviane Fischer on a personal level. Why? He also accused Wodarg of having incriminated him about embezzlement, which was untrue. Why would Reiner Fuellmich do that? He was in control of the Gold which was bought on behalf of the CIC. That would surely have helped to provide liquidity to the CIC (which the whole talk behind closed doors had been all about, involving several respectable people who should be asked about it). Why did he not just provide the Gold and have the rest be settled in good time? Why did Reiner Fuellmich not do that, but instead sold his house and let money be paid to “third parties” he was connected to via the “class action complex”?

I would love to see Celia investigate these questions, too. And talk to Ulrike Kämmerer, Renate Holzeisen, Wolfgang Wodarg too, instead of just airing messages via Roger Bittel (who was one of the people that had been involved weeks before it all blew up in early September, and thus seems to may be beholden to Reiner Fuellmich).

Certainly also Viviane Fischer needs to answer questions. This is not about her being just a victim. But it seems odd that everyone seems to think it is her being a perpetrator and Reiner Fuellmich a victim.

Let’s rid ourselves of such dangerous naïveté.

It is very well conceivable that Reiner Fuellmich has been set up being innocent, set up being used unwittingly, or even being involved in a much deeper way. I must guard myself against jumping to conclusions. But it is a fact that he has contributed significantly to causing fractures within the German Freedom fighting movement.

On an international level this has not sunk in yet. In this respect, I think, it suits us well to keep some distance until we can see better what is going on.

“We” are allowing a lot of hate and derision to be levelled, for example at Viviane Fischer and, to a lesser extent, at Wolfgang Wodarg. Both have been very harshly attacked by Reiner Fuellmich. Reiner even has tried to get Viviane evicted from groups in which cooperation should have been the main focus. And the arguments he used were not “the truth, nothing but the truth”. I can say that, as I have been witness to that - and spoke up.

I am at a loss to see clearly the reasons why he would do that. But I have tried my best to urge "us" to be cautious against this hate and divison. People might say that I am the one who is dividing now. I would refute that. I am not passing judgement on Reiner Fuellmich. But I will not shut up about the fact that there are some important questions that need answers before we can be sure that what we see is what we think it is.

Celia Farber wrote: "They install saboteurs, as Trojan horses, later activated.“

Reiner Fuellmich has actively and repeatedly been accusing others (including Viviane Fischer) of being such actors. This was striking to me at the time, and it contrasts sharply with what he should have done.

I am NOT saying he is a saboteur. But there are questions, some of which I did put forth in above, the answers of which will surely help to understand whether he has been used or worse. Prudence urges us to exert restraint on thinking it would be unthinkable.

At least for Germany there are now several instances where Reiner Fuellmich did actively divide by his words and by his deeds. The BASIS party is one victim of that. He might have been full of good intentions about it, but it was wrong of him to drag the party into these questions about the money back in September 2022. The questions were legit. It seems odd that now the media are dragging the BASIS back into the trial against Reiner Fuellmich. They might have attempted that anyway, but he certainly made it very easy for them to do that. I hope and pray it may just have been naivete on his part. But that is exactly why I am trying my very best to urge caution now. For all of us. Reiner Fuellmich needs to understand that questions of relevance remain unanswered. And we need to understand that we must not place Reiner Fuellmich on a pedastal.

At the moment I am unable to prove that Reiner was not set up by the state. The state could just have been tipped off. Tipped off by whom? Certainly the people who filed the complaint want to get at the money which was donated in good faith for a cause they had deserted much earlier than September 2022. They have no right to that money. They even go after Viviane Fischer now who has been continuing to do the work in the CIC (even against efforts to discredit her by Reiner Fuellmich). This points to an operation. The fact that the same people who filed the complaint may have directed him to the consulate (say, for signing documents they might have needed "to go after the CIC/Viviane Fischer/Wolfgang Wodarg") might have reported him to the authorities. Question is: why did he go along with them for the class action in the first place? What happened to the class action money? Where was it, where is it? Where has it been?

As a matter of fact, Reiner Fuellmich has been involved in a case involving Scientology in the late 1990s in Germany. In November 2021 he appeared in a video saying that claims he was involved had been prohibited by the German courts. It is very interesting that he quoted a decision which only forbade that a TV station repeat what they aired. This had been a direct statement by a German scientology expert, stating that “Reiner Fuellmich was doing the dirty work for scientology now”. There is no evidence that Reiner Fuellmich went after that expert's statement as such. But there is evidence that he has lost cases which support what the expert had said just weeks before he had obtained the injuction against the TV station.

When Reiner Fuellmich was apprehended in Mexico and word got round about it, someone who had played a role in the "Operation Snow White“ proceedings against Scientology immediately inquired about what was being held against Reiner Fuellmich. That person had never before engaged in discussions within that group where the news broke.

I am not saying that Reiner Fuellmich is, or is not, implicated in what might be a Scientology operation.

But it is very striking that another German Freedom Fighter who had gone on trial, Michael Ballweg, the founder of “Querdenken” was also connected to another Scientology member in the early days of the Querdenken movement who had helped raise funds for the early rallies (and thus must have had some knowledge of the flow of money in the resistance).

Again: Reiner Fuellmich and Michael Ballweg need not even have been aware of what was going on around them. But given the involvement of yet another prominent Scientology member, Leigh Dundas, in the US-military-cancer-increase affair, it should make us be aware of how much bigger this might be.